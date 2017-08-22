PEARL JAM veröffentlichen Dokumentarfilm & Soundtrack "Let's Play Two"

Einen Vorgeschmack gibt's bereits mit zwei Teasern:

Die PJ-Gigs in Chicago fanden während einer ganz besonderen Saison für das Baseball-Team der Chicago Cubs statt, Der Film soll die besondere Beziehung von PEARL JAM (allen voran Sänger Eddie Vedder, der aus Chicago stammt) zu den Cubs und dem Wrigley Field als Spielstätte beleuchten. "In my films and photographs, I love to explore the relationship between a band, their fans and the location," erklärt Regisseur Clinch. "When it happens that the main characters of your film are PEARL JAM, the Chicago Cubs, their fans, and Wrigley Field during a historic moment, you know it's going to be epic. Our instincts were correct to follow the story and it took us to a historic Game 7 of the World Series ending a hundred-and-eight-year drought for the Cubs. I have learned to welcome the unexpected and it always pays off if you're ready for it."

Vor seinem Heimkino-Release wird "Let's Play Two" in amerikanischen Kinos und im TV gezeigt. Der Soundtrack wird auf CD, Vinyl und als Digital Download erscheinen. Er ist bereits auf pearljam.com vorbestellbar.

So schaut die Trackliste aus:;

01. Low Light

02. Better Man

03. Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town

04. Last Exit

05. Lightning Bolt

06. Black Red Yellow

07. Black

08. Corduroy

09. Given To Fly

10. Jeremy

11. Inside Job

12. Go

13. Crazy Mary

14. Release

15. Alive

16. All The Way

17. I've Got A Feeling