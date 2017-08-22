PEARL JAM veröffentlichen Dokumentarfilm & Soundtrack "Let's Play Two"

Die Grunge-Urväter PEARL JAM haben ihre ausverkauften Gigs im Wrigley Field in Chicago am 20. und 22.08.2016 für die Nachwelt konserviert und einen Dokumentarfilm inklusive Soundtrack daraus gebastelt. "Let's Play Two" ist in Zusammenarbeit mit Danny Clinch entstanden und soll am 29.09.2017 (Soundtrack) bzw. 17.11.2017 (Homevideo) veröffentlicht werden.
Einen Vorgeschmack gibt's bereits mit zwei Teasern:
Die PJ-Gigs in Chicago fanden während einer ganz besonderen Saison für das Baseball-Team der Chicago Cubs statt, Der Film soll die besondere Beziehung von PEARL JAM (allen voran Sänger Eddie Vedder, der aus Chicago stammt) zu den Cubs und dem Wrigley Field als Spielstätte beleuchten. "In my films and photographs, I love to explore the relationship between a band, their fans and the location," erklärt Regisseur Clinch. "When it happens that the main characters of your film are PEARL JAM, the Chicago Cubs, their fans, and Wrigley Field during a historic moment, you know it's going to be epic. Our instincts were correct to follow the story and it took us to a historic Game 7 of the World Series ending a hundred-and-eight-year drought for the Cubs. I have learned to welcome the unexpected and it always pays off if you're ready for it."
Vor seinem Heimkino-Release wird "Let's Play Two" in amerikanischen Kinos und im TV gezeigt. Der Soundtrack wird auf CD, Vinyl und als Digital Download erscheinen. Er ist bereits auf pearljam.com vorbestellbar.
So schaut die Trackliste aus:;
01. Low Light
02. Better Man
03. Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town
04. Last Exit
05. Lightning Bolt
06. Black Red Yellow
07. Black
08. Corduroy
09. Given To Fly
10. Jeremy
11. Inside Job
12. Go
13. Crazy Mary
14. Release
15. Alive
16. All The Way
17. I've Got A Feeling
