JAG PANZER mit Lyricvideo zu "Foggy Dew"

Das Lyrik-Video stammt wieder aus der Feder von JAG PANZER Gitarrist Mark Briody: "Foggy Dew" was a song I grew up with. My Father used to sing it often. He also told me stories of the Easter Rising in Ireland, the same stories his father told him. It was a challenge to record a classic song that has already been covered many times. But I think we were able to bring a different flavor to the song."