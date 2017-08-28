  • Home
JAG PANZER mit Lyricvideo zu "Foggy Dew"


Die US Metal Legende JAG PANZER hat ein Lyricvideo zum Song "Foggy Dew" veröffentlicht, welcher auf dem am 29. September erscheinenden Album "The Deviant Chord" zu finden ist.

Das Lyrik-Video stammt wieder aus der Feder von JAG PANZER Gitarrist Mark Briody: "Foggy Dew" was a song I grew up with.  My Father used to sing it often.  He also told me stories of the Easter Rising in Ireland, the same stories his father told him. It was a challenge to record a classic song that has already been covered many times.  But I think we were able to bring a different flavor to the song."

