CYHRA kündigen Debütalbum an


Die Allstar-Formation um Ex-IN FLAMES-Gitarrist Jesper Strömbald und Ex-AMARANTHE-Sänger Jack E. hat die ersten Informationen zum kommenden Debüt "Letters To Myself" enthüllt.

Erscheinen wird das gute Stück am 20. Oktober via Spinefarm Records und dabei der zeitgenössischen Metalszene ordentlich Feuer unterm Hintern machen. Kein Wunder, komplettieren doch mit Peter Iwers (Ex-IN FLAMES) und Alex Landenburg (Ex-Annihilator) zwei erfahrene Haudegen das Quartett.

Letters To Myself

“The excitement that I feel about Cyhra is over the top,” gesteht Jake E.. “I have to pinch myself every day to make sure it’s not just another dream. I am so proud of the music we have created and I can’t wait to show it to the world!”

“For the first time for as long as I can remember, I feel I am a part of something special,” fügt Strömblad hinzu. “This band has helped me regain my true passion for music. I can’t wait to share this with the world!”

Selbstverständlich wird die Band, um ihr neues Album zu supporten, einmal um die ganze Welt touren. Die erste Show der Tour wird am 27. Oktober im renommierten Nosturi in Helsinki steigen.

Tracklist

  1.   Karma
  2.   Heartrage
  3.   Here To Save You
  4.   Muted Life
  5.   Closure
  6.   Letter To Myself
  7.   Dark Clarity
  8.   Holding Your Breath
  9.   Rescue Ride
  10.   Black Wings
  11.   Inside A Lullaby
  12.   Dead To Me

 

Mehr zu:

