REVOCATION: 'Existence Is Futile' zum ersten mal überhaupt auf Vinyl erhältlich

Am 6. Oktober werden Metal Blade Records REVOCATIONs 'Existence Is Futile' zum ersten mal überhaupt auf Vinyl veröffentlichen.

Dieser spezielle Reissue wird in den folgenden Versionen verfügbar sein:

--Amber Marble Vinyl (USA Retail exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

--Pastel Orange Vinyl (USA exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

--Green Vinyl (USA exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

--180g Black Vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 400 copies)

--Pale Golden Yellow Vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

--Clear Orange Vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

Ihr könnt die Scheiben ab sofort hier vorbestellen!

REVOCATION line-up:

David Davidson - Guitars / Vocals

Dan Gargiulo - Guitars / Vocals

Brett Bamberger - Bass / Vocals

Ash Pearson - Drums