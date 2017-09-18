RADIOHEAD – neues Video „Lift“

Die britischen Artrocker hatten den Song vor 20 Jahren nicht mit auf „OK Computer“ genommen, da er ihnen zu kommerziell erschien. Sie waren gerade dabei, sich vom Brit Pop zu entfernen, und eines der wegweisendsten Alben der Rockgeschichte zu machen.

Auf im Juni erschienen OKCOMPUTERNOTOK, der Jubiläumsedition von OK Computer, befinden sich bisher unveröffentlichte Songs, darunter auch „Lift“.

RADIOHEAD-Gitarrist Ed O'Brien sagte der BBC: „We played that live with Alanis Morissette. It was a really interesting song. The audience, suddenly you’d see them get up and start grooving. It had this infectiousness. It was a big anthemic song. If that song had been on that album, it would’ve taken us to a different place, and probably we’d have sold a lot more records — if we’d done it right. And everyone was saying this. And I think we subconsciously killed it. If OK COMPUTER had been like JAGGED LITTLE PILL, it would’ve killed us. But ‘Lift’ had this magic about it. But when we got to the studio and did it, it felt like having a gun to your head. There was so much pressure. But saying that, I’ve got a monitor mix, and it is pretty good.”

Ich weiß nicht, wohin mit meinem Schmerz – in dieser seltsamen Welt …