LINKIN PARK planen Konzert zu Ehren von Chester Bennington

Zu Ehren ihres verstorbenen Sängers Chester Bennington spielen LINKIN PARK am 27.10.2017 eine spezielle Show im legendären Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Verschiedene Gastsänger werden die Band bei dem Auftritt unterstützen. Der Vorverkauf startet heute.

Zudem haben LINKIN PARK ein neues Video zum Song "One More Light" veröffentlicht

"It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it," so Bandmitglied Josh Hahn. "I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people who need it. As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people who connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people who want that connection."

Mehr zu:

