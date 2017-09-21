  • Home
  H.E.A.T - Neues Video online / Tour im November

H.E.A.T - Neues Video online / Tour im November

Zwei Tage bevor das neue Studioalbum von H.E.A.T erscheint, feiert das offizielle Musikvideo zu ihrer bandneuen Single „Eye Of The Storm” Premiere.

H.E.A.T über den Song:
"In a hurricane, there is a treacherous place, after the initial big wind... as the centre of the storm passes over where it is seemingly calm and still and safe. This is always temporary and what happens next is the strongest and most dangerous part of the storm. That is often the same scenario in relationships. That calm in the EYE OF THE STORM tricks people into taking their breaths and letting down the guard. Then the winds of emotion hit again and even harder.”

Die schwedische Rockband H.E.A.T kündigt ihre erste Tournee nach drei Jahren an mit Shows im Oktober/November 2017 in vier deutschen Städten. Das neue Album „Into The Great Unknown“ erscheint am 22. September 2017 

31.10.17 Hamburg – Logo (GER)
01.11.17 Berlin – Frannz Club (GER)
02.11.17 Munich– Backstage Halle (GER)
13.11.17 Aschaffenburg – Colos - Saal (GER)

