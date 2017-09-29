  • Home
  • METROPOLITICS veröffenlichen ein neues Video für ihre Single: "Let me Fall"

Die Electro/Rock Combo Metropolitics beehrt uns mit einem neuen Video ihrer Single "Let me Fall"

 Die Band über den Song:"This songs' lyrics are a love declaration to a person, no matter the demons in our pasts: it's a promise of being at his/her side even in the future darkest moments, to make together the same mistakes and accept the consequences. The video is shot in Genoa by Lucerna Films, and its concept is woven around the lyrics' meaning: suddenly, however, one of the girls ends up alone...".

 

