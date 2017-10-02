PARAGON COLLAPSE veröffentlichen Debütalbum "The Dawning"

Psychedelisch, atmosphärisch und progressiv: Die rumänische Doom-Metal-Formation PARAGON COLLAPSE veröffentlicht ihr Debütalbum via Loud Rage Music.
Zwar ist der genaue Erscheinungstermin noch unbekannt, doch liefert die Band mit "The Endless Dream" schon einmal einen Vorgeschmack auf die Platte.
Vorschusslorbeeren gibt es ebenfalls schon einige. So auch von Catalin Doru, dem Veranstalter des rumänischen Dark Bombastic Evening: "PARAGON COLLAPSE's music left me speachless: Progressive Atmospheric Doom Metal with echoes of MANDYLON, or the first MADDER MORTEM, or even the old ATROX. Some will think these are bombastic comparisons, but give them a listen and it's impossible you won't be surprised by the female vocals, or by the violin... or by anything else."
