  • THE NEGATIVE BIAS veröffentlichen Debütwerk im Dezember

THE NEGATIVE BIAS veröffentlichen Debütwerk im Dezember


Am 1. Dezember wird das Album mit dem Titel "Lamentation Of The Chaos Omega" via ATMF auf den Markt gebracht werden.

THE NEGATIVE BIAS ist dabei das neue Black-Metal-Projekt von Ex-ALASTOR-Sänger I.F.S., welcher unter der Mithilfe von S.T. (GOLDEN DAWN, RAUHNÅCHT) seine musikalische Visionen erfüllt. Wer schon einmal in den Mix aus Atmospheric und Symphonic Black Metal reinhören will, kann das mit dem angehängten Teaservideo gleich in die Tat umsetzen.

I.F.S: kommentierte das Album: “THE NEGATIVE BIAS (TNB) will transform you into the might of infinity, a transcendental nightmare from the deepest darkspace. We want to create a special evocative atmosphere that awakes the internal need for destruction, but also in the same step the glorious desire to end all in chaos. With ATMF we have found a superb partner for the upcoming releases and a future collaboration.

The Negative Bias Cover

Tracklist

1. The Golden Key To A Pandemonium Kingdom
2. Journey Into The Defleshed Paradise
3. Tormented By Endless Delusions
4. The Undisclosed Universe Of Atrocities
5. Cryptic Echoes From Beyond Dimensions
6. And Darkness Should Be The End Of Cosmic Faith

