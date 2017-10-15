GOATESS suchen neuen Sänger

Die längere Version: "So.....this forces me to respond! Chritus has not been fired/kicked or anything else! Chritus left yesterday, and i am sick and sadend to the bone because of this! We have been through personal hells all of us making and maintining this band a very difficult task. Now, whats left is the creative engine, the motor the song writing! And as fucking rockers we have no alternative but to continue and we will! With that said, Chritus you are and have always been my brother and i wish things were different and im gonna miss the one person that could help and be an anchor in our madness.....if that makes any sense?"

Der Sängerwechsel hat also wohl keinen Streit zum Hintergrund. Mit Chritus Linderson haben GOATESS zwei Alben veröffentlicht. Wer in seine Fußstapfen treten möchte, kann die Band über ihre Facebook-Seite erreichen.