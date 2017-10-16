  • Home
  • News
  • LUNATIC SOUL – neues Album „Fractured“

LUNATIC SOUL – neues Album „Fractured“


LUNATIC SOUL-Mastermind Mariusz Duda hat sein fünftes und langerwartetes Album „Fractured“ am 06. Oktober über Kscope veröffentlicht.

Der Pole bezeichnet „Fractured" als das eigenständigste, persönlichste und auch zugänglichste Album seiner Karriere. Der Tod seines Riverside-Kollegen Piotr Grudzinski 2016 spielte laut seiner Aussage eine große Rolle im Entstehungsprozess des Albums.

Mariusz erklärt: „The main theme of „Fractured” is coming back to life after a personal tragedy. It’s inspired by what happened in my life in 2016 and by everything that’s happening around us and what’s making us turn away from one another and divide into groups, for better and for worse. Musically it will be the most original album I have ever made as well as the most accessible and personal album in the Lunatic Soul discography.”

Duda erlaubte sich mit dem neuen Material einen größeren kreativen Spielraum, indem er noch mehr mit Electronics und Rhythmus experimentierte, die Einflüsse von MASSIVE ATTACK, DEPECHE MODE und PETER GABRIEL aufweisen. Außerdem sind Polens Sinfonietta Consonus Orchestra sowie Saxophonist Marcin Odyniec zu hören.

www.lunaticsoul.com

PROGs Beginners Guide To Lunatic Soul

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

News dazu

Empfohlene Reviews und Interviews

Berichte und Beiträge dazu

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

70000Tons of Metal - Nützliche Hinweise für frische Kreuzfahrer

Rock'N'Roll wird Opfer der Kommerzialisierung - Merchandise heutzutage

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

chris kommentierte TOM PETTY ist tot - Herzstillstand mit 66 Jahren
Sellamajulle kommentierte Aldaria - Land Of Light
Da hat wohl jemand das Review nicht als subjektive (in dem Fall sogar durchweg positive) Kritik, sondern als persönlich...
Castle kommentierte Aldaria - Land Of Light
Selten so ein schlechtes Review gelesen. Vor allem dieser Disney Vergleich nervt und zeigt die Respektlosigkeit zum Genr...
Peter kommentierte DORO - Doro Pesch bringt ihr erstes rein deutschsprachiges Album auf den Markt
Klasse, vielen Dank!
Nana kommentierte The Hirsch Effekt - Eskapist
Hab die auf dem Wacken gesehen, geile Show und super Stimmung bei dem Auftritt! Genieß es, Peter...