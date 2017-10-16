LUNATIC SOUL – neues Album „Fractured“

LUNATIC SOUL-Mastermind Mariusz Duda hat sein fünftes und langerwartetes Album „Fractured“ am 06. Oktober über Kscope veröffentlicht.
Der Pole bezeichnet „Fractured" als das eigenständigste, persönlichste und auch zugänglichste Album seiner Karriere. Der Tod seines Riverside-Kollegen Piotr Grudzinski 2016 spielte laut seiner Aussage eine große Rolle im Entstehungsprozess des Albums.
Mariusz erklärt: „The main theme of „Fractured” is coming back to life after a personal tragedy. It’s inspired by what happened in my life in 2016 and by everything that’s happening around us and what’s making us turn away from one another and divide into groups, for better and for worse. Musically it will be the most original album I have ever made as well as the most accessible and personal album in the Lunatic Soul discography.”
Duda erlaubte sich mit dem neuen Material einen größeren kreativen Spielraum, indem er noch mehr mit Electronics und Rhythmus experimentierte, die Einflüsse von MASSIVE ATTACK, DEPECHE MODE und PETER GABRIEL aufweisen. Außerdem sind Polens Sinfonietta Consonus Orchestra sowie Saxophonist Marcin Odyniec zu hören.
PROGs Beginners Guide To Lunatic Soul
Kommentare (0)