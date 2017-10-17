A PERFECT CIRCLE streamen brandneuen Song

“Fourteen years have passed since we released eMOTIVe,” so Maynard James Keenan. “A new release is long overdue. In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder.”

“Years of life experience has brought our music to this moment,” fügt Billy Howerdel hinzu. “We know where we came from. Deeply connected to the path we’re on.”

Derzeit arbeitet die Band mit Produzent Dave Sardy am Nachfolger des 2004 erschienenen Albums „eMOTIVe“, das im nächsten Jahr erscheinen soll.

A PERFECT CIRCLE 2017 sind:

Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer)

Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide)

James Iha (Tinted Windows, ex-Smashing Pumpkins)

Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine)

Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine).