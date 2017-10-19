GOATWHORE kündigen Europatour mit SEPULTURA, OBSCURA und FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY an

GOATWHORE meinen dazu: "Greetings European and UK Metal Heads! We are proud to announce our return in 2018 alongside Sepultura & Obscura. It is a much anticipated trek for us, especially in support of our current release 'Vengeful Ascension'. Expect to hear a bunch of tunes from our newest release, mixed with an assortment of songs from past releases. We are quite thrilled at this opportunity to return European/UK soil and are looking forward to raging with you all!"

Machine Messiah Tour 2018

SEPULTURA

w/ OBSCURA, GOATWHORE, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY

23.02.2018 DE - Leipzig, Conne Island

24.02.2018 CZ - Zlin, Masters of Rock Cafe

25.02.2018 HU - Budapest, Barba Negra

27.02.2018 IT - Rome, Orion Club

28.02.2018 IT - Milano, Magazzini Generali

01.03.2018 AT - Graz, Explosiv

02.03.2018 SK - Bratislava, Majestic Music Club

03.03.2018 PL - Warsaw, Proxima

04.03.2018 PL - Gdansk, B90

06.03.2018 DE - Berlin, Columbia Theater

07.03.2018 DE - Hamburg, Docks

08.03.2018 DE - Saarbrücken, Garage

09.03.2018 DE - Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn

10.03.2018 DE - München, Backstage

11.03.2018 NL - Utrecht, Tivoli Ronda

13.03.2018 UK - Bristol, SWX

14.03.2018 UK - Glasgow, SWG3

15.03.2018 IR - Dublin, The Tivoli

16.03.2018 UK - Pwlhelli, Hammerfest

17.03.2018 UK - Sheffield, Foundry

18.03.2018 UK - London, Koko

20.03.2018 FR - Paris, Elysee Montmartre

21.03.2018 DE - Bochum, Zeche

22.03.2018 DE - Nürnberg, Hirsch

23.03.2018 AT - Salzburg, Rockhouse

24.03.2018 CH - Solothurn, Kofmehl