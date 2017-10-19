  • Home
  • GOATWHORE kündigen Europatour mit SEPULTURA, OBSCURA und FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY an

GOATWHORE kündigen Europatour mit SEPULTURA, OBSCURA und FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY an

Die amerikanischen Extremmetaller von GOATWHORE haben soeben eine Europatour im Vorprogramm von SEPULTURA bestätigt. Weiterhin mit dabei sind OBSCURA und FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY.

GOATWHORE meinen dazu: "Greetings European and UK Metal Heads! We are proud to announce our return in 2018 alongside Sepultura & Obscura. It is a much anticipated trek for us, especially in support of our current release 'Vengeful Ascension'. Expect to hear a bunch of tunes from our newest release, mixed with an assortment of songs from past releases. We are quite thrilled at this opportunity to return European/UK soil and are looking forward to raging with you all!"

Machine Messiah Tour 2018
SEPULTURA
w/ OBSCURA, GOATWHORE, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY
23.02.2018 DE - Leipzig, Conne Island
24.02.2018 CZ - Zlin, Masters of Rock Cafe
25.02.2018 HU - Budapest, Barba Negra
27.02.2018 IT - Rome, Orion Club
28.02.2018 IT - Milano, Magazzini Generali
01.03.2018 AT - Graz, Explosiv
02.03.2018 SK - Bratislava, Majestic Music Club
03.03.2018 PL - Warsaw, Proxima
04.03.2018 PL - Gdansk, B90
06.03.2018 DE - Berlin, Columbia Theater
07.03.2018 DE - Hamburg, Docks
08.03.2018 DE - Saarbrücken, Garage
09.03.2018 DE - Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn
10.03.2018 DE - München, Backstage
11.03.2018 NL - Utrecht, Tivoli Ronda
13.03.2018 UK - Bristol, SWX
14.03.2018 UK - Glasgow, SWG3
15.03.2018 IR - Dublin, The Tivoli
16.03.2018 UK - Pwlhelli, Hammerfest
17.03.2018 UK - Sheffield, Foundry
18.03.2018 UK - London, Koko
20.03.2018 FR - Paris, Elysee Montmartre
21.03.2018 DE - Bochum, Zeche
22.03.2018 DE - Nürnberg, Hirsch
23.03.2018 AT - Salzburg, Rockhouse
24.03.2018 CH - Solothurn, Kofmehl

