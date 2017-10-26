  • Home
  • News
  • EARTH CALLER: erster Song vom neuen Album "Crystal Death"

EARTH CALLER: erster Song vom neuen Album "Crystal Death"

Die Australier EARTH CALLER veröffentlichen am 19. Januar ihr neues Album "Crystal Death". Der Fünfer aus Melbourne kombiniert den Hardcore-Spirit von Bands wieFirst Blood, Terror und Madball mit moderneren Sounds aus dem Metalcore. Hinzu kommen Punk-Melodien in Richtung NOFX und Bad Religion.

Sänger Josh Collard kommentiert das neue Werk "Crystal Death" wie folgt: "Lyrically this album is far more personal and emotional. Sonically it’s heavier, faster and more melodic. Honestly, the band has never been more proud of a body of work than we are of this album and judging by the overwhelmingly positive response we’ve already received when we perform new material live - it appears the fans are into too!"

Jetzt gibt es einen ersten Song samt Video als ersten Vorgeschmack. Josh Collard über den Song: "This song is about a bit of a messy break up I had and the process of how it came to unfold, I was a bit of a mess myself at the time and more or less realised that we were both guilty of similar things which is why Sophie Jest (who features on the track and acts in the videoclip) sings the chorus back at me in the bridge."

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

70000Tons of Metal - Nützliche Hinweise für frische Kreuzfahrer

Rock'N'Roll wird Opfer der Kommerzialisierung - Merchandise heutzutage

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

chris kommentierte Cyhra - Letters To Myself
Nicht ganz uninteressant – und weiterer Beleg für die herausragenden Qualitäten der Musiker – dürfte das Detail s...
Sonja kommentierte Cyhra - Letters To Myself
Ja, das könnte gut sein bzw. vielen so gehen - für mich ergänzt es sich grad sehr gut, ich mag genau diesen Kontrast....
Cengiz kommentierte Cyhra - Letters To Myself
Ich bin auf Freitag gespannt. Habe jedoch etwas sorge, dass Jakes Stimme auf Dauer etwas zu eintönig klingen könnte, d...
chris kommentierte TOM PETTY ist tot - Herzstillstand mit 66 Jahren
Sellamajulle kommentierte Aldaria - Land Of Light
Da hat wohl jemand das Review nicht als subjektive (in dem Fall sogar durchweg positive) Kritik, sondern als persönlich...