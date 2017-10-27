  • Home
Neuer Song von FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH


FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH werden am 1. Dezember ihr Best Of Album mit zwei neuen Songs veröffentlichen. Die erste neue Single "Trouble" wurde Heute mit Lyric Video vorgestellt.

A Decade Of Destruction Track Listing

1. Trouble
2. Gone Away
3. Lift Me Up
4. Wash It All Away
5. Bad Company
6. Under And Over It
7. Wrong Side Of Heaven
8. House Of The Rising Sun
9. I Apologize
10. The Bleeding
11. Jekyll And Hyde
12. Remember Everything
13. Coming Down
14. My Nemesis
15. Battle Born
16. Far From Home

TOUR DATES

11/20 – Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
11/21 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
11/22 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrome
11/24 – Oberhausen, Germany – KP Arena
11/26 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin
11/28 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
11/29 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
11/30 – Padova, Italy – Geox Theatre
12/2 – Stuttgart, Germany – HMH Schleyerhalle
12/4 – Paris, France – Olympia
12/5 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg  – Rockhal
12/6 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
12/8 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

 

 

