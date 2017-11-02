EXECRATION kündigen Europatour für Januar 2018 an

EXECRATION: "After doing a few selected release shows in Norway, as well as Old Grave i Bucharesti supporting Return To The Void, we are really excited to unleash the Void unto Europe in cooperation with Reptilian and Killtown bookings!"

'Return To The Void' European Tour 2018

EXECRATION

+ REPTILIAN

18/01/18 DK Copenhagen - Pumpehustet +SLAEGT

19/01/18 DE Hamburg - Bambi Galore + KETZER + DAWN OF OBLITERATION

20/01/18 BE Antwerp - Music City

21/01/18 UK London - The Black Heart + DEPREVIT + SEPREVATION

22/01/18 FR Paris - Le Klub

23/01/18 t.b.a.

24/01/18 DE Dresden - Chemiefabrik

25/01/18 PL Poznan - U Bazyla

26/01/18 PL Warsaw - Poglos

27/01/17 DE Berlin - Wolf City Winter Festival

28/01/18 NL Rotterdam - In The Grip Of Winter Festival