EXECRATION kündigen Europatour für Januar 2018 an

Letzten Juli haben die norwegischen Death Metaller EXECRATION ihr neues Album 'Return To The Void' via Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht und jetzt kündigt die Band eine Europatour für Anfang 2018 an.
EXECRATION: "After doing a few selected release shows in Norway, as well as Old Grave i Bucharesti supporting Return To The Void, we are really excited to unleash the Void unto Europe in cooperation with Reptilian and Killtown bookings!"
'Return To The Void' European Tour 2018
EXECRATION
+ REPTILIAN
18/01/18 DK Copenhagen - Pumpehustet +SLAEGT
19/01/18 DE Hamburg - Bambi Galore + KETZER + DAWN OF OBLITERATION
20/01/18 BE Antwerp - Music City
21/01/18 UK London - The Black Heart + DEPREVIT + SEPREVATION
22/01/18 FR Paris - Le Klub
23/01/18 t.b.a.
24/01/18 DE Dresden - Chemiefabrik
25/01/18 PL Poznan - U Bazyla
26/01/18 PL Warsaw - Poglos
27/01/17 DE Berlin - Wolf City Winter Festival
28/01/18 NL Rotterdam - In The Grip Of Winter Festival
