  • Neue Single + Albumdetails von WE LIKE WE

Das dänische Instrumental Performance und Sound Quartett WE LIKE WE aus Kopenhagen stellt die neue Single "I'm Not For More" vor.

Das klassische ausgebildete Quartett fokussiert sich beim musizieren voll auf den gemeinschaftlichen Aspekt der Zusammenarbeit, mit einer Vielzahl von einzigartigen Klängen. Verschiedenste Instrumente kommen dabei zum Einsatz, für Klangbilder und Kompositionen.

Das neue Album "Next to the entire All" erscheint am 1. Dezember via Sonic Pieces, die neue Single könnt ihr euch hier anhören: https://soundcloud.com/sonic-pieces/we-like-we-im-not-for-more

Das Quartett kommentiert den Song:"The opening track of our new album I’m not for more unfolds itself like an endless floating mantra of repetitive vocal and violin melodies accompanied by a distorted cello drone and a whirling vibraphone. "I’m not for the record, I’m not for money, I’m not for the purpose, I’m not for more....” is a modern lullaby, a rejection of the neo capitalist society and the eternal aspiration for more."

Mehr zu:

