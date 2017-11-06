  • Home
REVERENCE kündigen neue EP an


Trauriger Hintergrund: Die "Foreverence" betiteltet Scheibe ist ein Tribut an den unerwartet im März verstorbenen Gitarristen der Band, Pete Rossi.

Der Nachfolger des 2015 erschienenen Albums "Gods Of War" wird am 22. Dezember via Razar Ice Records veröffentlicht. Neben sechs neuen Stücken werden auch zwei Bonus-Tracks vom 2018 kommenden Live-Album auf der EP zu finden sein.

Gitarrist Bryan Holland kommentierte: “This EP is a really special release for us, to pay our respects and honor the memory of Pete Rossi who was not only a tremendously gifted musician and bandmate but also our friend. Although I do have a few other recordings of Pete that may see the light of day down the road, a few tracks on this EP are his very last recordings with Reverence, one of which is a solo spotlight idea that he put together for our live shows where he and I were to trade guitar solos back and forth with a climactic solo harmony ending, sadly we were never able to bring it to life on stage but it is presented here exactly the way he gave it to me.”

Das Coverart stammt aus der Feder von Jobert Mello von Sledgehammer Graphix

 

