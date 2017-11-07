  • Home
  • News
  • PRIEST streamen neues Video "Vaudeville"

PRIEST streamen neues Video "Vaudeville"

Die schwedische Electro-Kapelle PRIEST hat mit dem Clip zu "Vaudeville" einen brandneuen Song veröffentlicht.

Schaut euch hier das Video an:

Wer genau sich hinter der Band verbirgt, ist unklar. Das ist auch kein Wunder: Einige Mitglieder von PRIEST waren zuvor bei GHOST aktiv. Das Debütalbum "New Flesh" soll am 17.11.2017 via Lövely Records erscheinen.

Die Band über ihre neue Single: “It´s about making a change in the world. If you want that you have to get your act straight and your hands dirty. Inactivity helps the enemy, and believe me, they want you lazy and stupid. Vaudeville is probably the most important song on the record”.

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

70000Tons of Metal - Nützliche Hinweise für frische Kreuzfahrer

Rock'N'Roll wird Opfer der Kommerzialisierung - Merchandise heutzutage

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Phil kommentierte The Hirsch Effekt - Eskapist
Gestern, 09.11.2017, Heimspiel in Hannover (Musikzentrum) Ich wollte unbedingt schauen, ob diese drei (positiv) Bekloppt...
Checker kommentierte Nächstes FJØRT-Video online
In der Überschrift fehlt ein J und der Strich im O...
Checker kommentierte OZZY OSBOURNE feiert fünfzigjähriges Bühnenjubiläum mit Abschiedstournee
Da fehlt ein d ...
chris kommentierte Cyhra - Letters To Myself
Nicht ganz uninteressant – und weiterer Beleg für die herausragenden Qualitäten der Musiker – dürfte das Detail s...
Sonja kommentierte Cyhra - Letters To Myself
Ja, das könnte gut sein bzw. vielen so gehen - für mich ergänzt es sich grad sehr gut, ich mag genau diesen Kontrast....