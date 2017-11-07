PRIEST streamen neues Video "Vaudeville"

Schaut euch hier das Video an:

Wer genau sich hinter der Band verbirgt, ist unklar. Das ist auch kein Wunder: Einige Mitglieder von PRIEST waren zuvor bei GHOST aktiv. Das Debütalbum "New Flesh" soll am 17.11.2017 via Lövely Records erscheinen.

Die Band über ihre neue Single: “It´s about making a change in the world. If you want that you have to get your act straight and your hands dirty. Inactivity helps the enemy, and believe me, they want you lazy and stupid. Vaudeville is probably the most important song on the record”.



