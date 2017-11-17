MACHINE HEAD Neuer Song und Tracklist veröffentlicht

Am 26.Januar 2018 erscheint das neue Werk "Catharsis" von MACHINE HEAD.
Jetzt wurde die Tracklist bekannt gegeben:
01. Volatile
02. Catharsis
03. Beyond The Pale
04. California Bleeding
05. Triple Beam
06. Kaleidoscope
07. Bastards
08. Hope Begets Hope
09. Screaming At The Sun
10. Behind A Mask
11. Heavy Lies The Crown
12. Psychotic
13. Grind You Down
14. Razorblade Smile
15. Eulogy
Des Weiteren hat die Band aus Oakland einen Vorabtrack veröffentlicht. Dieser heisst "Beyond The Pale".
