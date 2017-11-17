  • Home
  • News
  • MACHINE HEAD Neuer Song und Tracklist veröffentlicht

MACHINE HEAD Neuer Song und Tracklist veröffentlicht


Am 26.Januar 2018 erscheint das neue Werk "Catharsis" von MACHINE HEAD.

Jetzt wurde die Tracklist bekannt gegeben:

01. Volatile
02. Catharsis
03. Beyond The Pale
04. California Bleeding
05. Triple Beam
06. Kaleidoscope
07. Bastards
08. Hope Begets Hope
09. Screaming At The Sun
10. Behind A Mask
11. Heavy Lies The Crown
12. Psychotic
13. Grind You Down
14. Razorblade Smile
15. Eulogy
 
Des Weiteren hat die Band aus Oakland einen Vorabtrack veröffentlicht. Dieser heisst "Beyond The Pale".

 

 

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

News dazu

Empfohlene Reviews und Interviews

Berichte und Beiträge dazu

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

70000Tons of Metal - Nützliche Hinweise für frische Kreuzfahrer

Rock'N'Roll wird Opfer der Kommerzialisierung - Merchandise heutzutage

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

chris kommentierte STONE TEMPLE PILOTS mit neuem Sänger und neuer Single zurück
Krass – klingen wie früher in den good old days ... Sehr gute Wahl, ich freu mich auf die Scheibe! ...
chris kommentierte The Hirsch Effekt - Eskapist
Hey Phil, danke für Deinen Kommentar – unser Peter war auch vor Ort, und unser Live-Bericht zum Gig in Hannover ist s...
Phil kommentierte The Hirsch Effekt - Eskapist
Gestern, 09.11.2017, Heimspiel in Hannover (Musikzentrum) Ich wollte unbedingt schauen, ob diese drei (positiv) Bekloppt...
Checker kommentierte Nächstes FJØRT-Video online
In der Überschrift fehlt ein J und der Strich im O...
Checker kommentierte OZZY OSBOURNE feiert fünfzigjähriges Bühnenjubiläum mit Abschiedstournee
Da fehlt ein d ...