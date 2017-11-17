  • Home
Oh, Wow: ALESTORM veröffentlichen Musikvideo zu "Captain Morgans Revenge" + 10th Anniversary Edition angekündigt


Neun Jahre nach "Captain Morgans Revenge" haben Christopher Bowes und seine Mannen eine überarbeitete Version ihres Debütalbums angekündigt. "Captain Morgan`s Revenge – 10th Anniversary Edition" wird am 26. Januar 2018 re-releast.

Als kleinen Vorgeschmack auf die Piratengaudi hat die Band ein Lyric Video zum titelgebenden Track releast. Hier das Statement der Band dazu:

"Oh wow! What a great song! The title track of our first album Captain Morgan's Revenge is still a live staple in our set these days, and I'm sure you all know the words to it already, but we made this fun wee video just in case any of you have recently contracted amnesia. As you can hear, our producer Lasse Lammert did a great job improving the mix from the original version we made 10 years ago. Nothing too crazy, just a bit of spit and polish. Enjoy!"

 

