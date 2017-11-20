WITHIN TEMPTATION kommen wieder auf Tour

Nach der längsten Pause der Bandgeschichte greifen WITHIN TEMPTATION im Herbst 2018 endlich wieder zu den Instrumenten.
Knapp drei Monate lang werden die niederländischen Symphonic Metaller ab Oktober 2018 quer durch Europa touren und dabei Halt in 33 Städten und 18 Ländern machen.
Sängerin Sharon den Adel kommentierte die Ankündigung folgendermaßen: “When our last tour finished, I was having a rough time. I realized I needed take some time out with my family to deal with things and to rediscover myself. It took much longer than expected, but 2 years on, things have changed for the better. I created my solo album (“My Indigo”) which helped me deal with my issues. And afterwards I suddenly found myself with an aching hunger again for more heavy, epic music. Then the music started to come by itself. I knew for sure that our seventh album was coming after all.
So here we are... presenting our seventh tour and luckily it’s not going to take so long anymore because we are all more than impatient to get out there again!”
Tickets sind ab sofort auf der Bandseite oder ab dem 24. November im regulären Vorverkauf erhältlich.
