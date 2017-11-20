  • Home
  • News
  • WITHIN TEMPTATION kommen wieder auf Tour

WITHIN TEMPTATION kommen wieder auf Tour


Nach der längsten Pause der Bandgeschichte greifen WITHIN TEMPTATION im Herbst 2018 endlich wieder zu den Instrumenten.

Knapp drei Monate lang werden die niederländischen Symphonic Metaller ab Oktober 2018 quer durch Europa touren und dabei Halt in 33 Städten und 18 Ländern machen. 

Sängerin Sharon den Adel kommentierte die Ankündigung folgendermaßen: “When our last tour finished, I was having a rough time. I realized I needed take some time out with my family to deal with things and to rediscover myself. It took much longer than expected, but 2 years on, things have changed for the better. I created my solo album (“My Indigo”) which helped me deal with my issues. And afterwards I suddenly found myself with an aching hunger again for more heavy, epic music. Then the music started to come by itself. I knew for sure that our seventh album was coming after all.
So here we are... presenting our seventh tour and luckily it’s not going to take so long anymore because we are all more than impatient to get out there again!

WT Europe

Tickets sind ab sofort auf der Bandseite oder ab dem 24. November im regulären Vorverkauf erhältlich.

 

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

News dazu

Empfohlene Reviews und Interviews

Berichte und Beiträge dazu

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

70000Tons of Metal - Nützliche Hinweise für frische Kreuzfahrer

Rock'N'Roll wird Opfer der Kommerzialisierung - Merchandise heutzutage

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Nana kommentierte Dragonforce, Twilight Force - Konzertbericht aus Köln mit Bildergalerie
Twilight Force Menschen sind die besten Fans noch nie so eine treue Fangemeinschaft gesehen wie auf dem Twilight Force ...
chris kommentierte STONE TEMPLE PILOTS mit neuem Sänger und neuer Single zurück
Krass – klingen wie früher in den good old days ... Sehr gute Wahl, ich freu mich auf die Scheibe! ...
chris kommentierte The Hirsch Effekt - Eskapist
Hey Phil, danke für Deinen Kommentar – unser Peter war auch vor Ort, und unser Live-Bericht zum Gig in Hannover ist s...
Phil kommentierte The Hirsch Effekt - Eskapist
Gestern, 09.11.2017, Heimspiel in Hannover (Musikzentrum) Ich wollte unbedingt schauen, ob diese drei (positiv) Bekloppt...
Checker kommentierte Nächstes FJØRT-Video online
In der Überschrift fehlt ein J und der Strich im O...