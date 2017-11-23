UNEARTH: 'The Oncoming Storm' LP Re-issue ab sofort über Metal Blade Records erhältlich

Am 26. Januar veröffentlichen Metal Blade Records einen Vinyl Re-issue des UNEARTH Klassikers 'The Oncoming Storm'! 'The Oncoming Storm' ist in den folgenden Varianten verfügbar:

'The Oncoming Storm' LP re-issue

--180g Black Vinyl

--orange-brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 300)

--"flame" splattered vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 200)

--pumpkin orange marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 300)

--root beer marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 300)

--gold / black split vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 700)

Über EMP oder den Metal Blade Records eBay store könnt ihr bestellen.