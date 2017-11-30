  • Home
  • EARTH CALLER: Album "Crystal Death" am 19.Januar / Neues Video online

EARTH CALLER: Album "Crystal Death" am 19.Januar / Neues Video online

Die Australier EARTH CALLER veröffentlichen am 19.01 ihr neues Album "Crystal Death". Vorab gibt es jetzt ein Video zum Song "Fall".

Die fünf aus Melbourne kombinieren den Hardcore-Spirit von Bands wieFirst Blood, Terror und Madball mit moderneren Sounds aus dem Metalcore. Auch Punk Melodien in Richtung NOFX und Bad Religion integrieren sie.


Sänger Josh Collard kommentiert das neue Werk "Crystal Death" wie folgt: "Lyrically this album is far more personal and emotional. Sonically it’s heavier, faster and more melodic. Honestly, the band has never been more proud of a body of work than we are of this album and judging by the overwhelmingly positive response we’ve already received when we perform new material live - it appears the fans are into too!"

Josh Collard über den Song "Fall": "This song is about a bit of a messy break up I had and the process of how it came to unfold, I was a bit of a mess myself at the time and more or less realised that we were both guilty of similar things which is why Sophie Jest (who features on the track and acts in the videoclip) sings the chorus back at me in the bridge."

