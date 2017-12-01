LORD releasen "Live at ProgPower USA"

Die australischen Heavy Metal Urgesteine LORD melden sich mit einer Liveperformance zurück. Dabei handelt es sich um ein Konzert, das die Band 2016 auf dem ProgPower Festival absolviert hat.
Der Konzertmittschnitt ist ab dem 4. Dezember digital zu haben, die entsprechende CD wird dann am 5. Februar 2018 releast. LORD-Frontmann Lord Tim über das Konzert:"It was a great honour being asked to be a part of the ProgPower USA show, and it's fantastic that we had the opportunity to have it recorded so we could share this with our fans who were unable to make it there in person. We definitely live in a post-Netflix/Spotify streaming world where physical media and even downloads to a degree are becoming less common. With HD TVs being very much the norm now, and 4K TVs being more affordable than ever, putting a DVD quality show out when HD or 4K content is the expected content these days felt like a big rip-off to the fans, and anyone who has followed along with our career so far will know that we pride ourselves on always giving the best quality content we can. We hope you enjoy the show as much as we did playing it. As you'll see, we had a great time on stage and the crowd were loud and proud and the true stars of the video!"
Live at ProgPower Track Listing:
The Dreaming
Freedom
Netherlife (Black Roses Die)
Set in Stone
Redemption
Tarranno del Mar
Resurrection
The Legend of Huma
Through the Fire
Footsteps in the Sand
Creeping Death (Metallica cover)
