  • Home
  • News
  • LORD releasen "Live at ProgPower USA"

LORD releasen "Live at ProgPower USA"


Die australischen Heavy Metal Urgesteine LORD melden sich mit einer Liveperformance zurück. Dabei handelt es sich um ein Konzert, das die Band 2016 auf dem ProgPower Festival absolviert hat.

Der Konzertmittschnitt ist ab dem 4. Dezember digital zu haben, die entsprechende CD wird dann am 5. Februar 2018 releast. LORD-Frontmann Lord Tim über das Konzert:"It was a great honour being asked to be a part of the ProgPower USA show, and it's fantastic that we had the opportunity to have it recorded so we could share this with our fans who were unable to make it there in person. We definitely live in a post-Netflix/Spotify streaming world where physical media and even downloads to a degree are becoming less common. With HD TVs being very much the norm now, and 4K TVs being more affordable than ever, putting a DVD quality show out when HD or 4K content is the expected content these days felt like a big rip-off to the fans, and anyone who has followed along with our career so far will know that we pride ourselves on always giving the best quality content we can. We hope you enjoy the show as much as we did playing it. As you'll see, we had a great time on stage and the crowd were loud and proud and the true stars of the video!"

Live at ProgPower Track Listing:

The Dreaming

Freedom

Netherlife (Black Roses Die)

Set in Stone

Redemption

Tarranno del Mar

Resurrection

The Legend of Huma

Through the Fire

Footsteps in the Sand

Creeping Death (Metallica cover)

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

70000Tons of Metal - Nützliche Hinweise für frische Kreuzfahrer

Rock'N'Roll wird Opfer der Kommerzialisierung - Merchandise heutzutage

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Lukas kommentierte Brutal Vision Sampler Vol.3
Danke Arne für Deine Einschätzung. Ich finde es ist eine coole Scheibe geworden. Mein persönliches Highlight sind di...
Nana kommentierte Dragonforce, Twilight Force - Konzertbericht aus Köln mit Bildergalerie
Twilight Force Menschen sind die besten Fans noch nie so eine treue Fangemeinschaft gesehen wie auf dem Twilight Force ...
chris kommentierte STONE TEMPLE PILOTS mit neuem Sänger und neuer Single zurück
Krass – klingen wie früher in den good old days ... Sehr gute Wahl, ich freu mich auf die Scheibe! ...
chris kommentierte The Hirsch Effekt - Eskapist
Hey Phil, danke für Deinen Kommentar – unser Peter war auch vor Ort, und unser Live-Bericht zum Gig in Hannover ist s...
Phil kommentierte The Hirsch Effekt - Eskapist
Gestern, 09.11.2017, Heimspiel in Hannover (Musikzentrum) Ich wollte unbedingt schauen, ob diese drei (positiv) Bekloppt...



***
Wenn Du Metal, Rock, Hardcore oder Alternative hörst und Szene-Polizisten für das Letzte hältst, was Musik braucht, dann bist Du hier zu Hause.

BurnYourEars Webzine

Meistgelesene Artikel

Frau Mansmann im Interview: "Aufs Maul gibt's ja auch dieses Mal!"

Matenrou Opera - Pantheon -Part 2-

Frau Mansmann - Menstruation in Stereo

The Negative Bias - Lamentation Of The Chaos Omega

Kalmankantaja - Routamaa