LORNA SHORE – neues Album "Flesh Coffin"

Man übertreibt nicht, wenn man ihre Einflüsse aufzählt. Neben Death, Black und Powermetal kommt die Band ebenfalls mit einer Portion Progressive Metal um die Ecke, die dann in ihre eigene Version vom Deathcore münden.

Das neue Album wurde von der Band selber und Carson Slovak (August Burns Red, Everclear) produziert. Zakk Cervini (Beartooth, Good Charlotte, Blink 182) hat das Mastering übernommen.

Die Band kommentiert die Veröffentlichung ihres zweiten Albums wie folgt: "The album as a whole is a mature understanding of what the band is. For the first time being in this band we have sought out to do what we wanted to and have accomplished that. We put everything on the line since we don't want a repeat of last album cycle where it just got lost and we had to claw and grind our way to get anything we could get. We don't want to leave anything up to chance and I think this release will show all the hard work that went into this."