  • Home
  • News
  • LORNA SHORE – neues Album "Flesh Coffin"

LORNA SHORE – neues Album "Flesh Coffin"

Lorna Shore aus New Jersey werden hierzulande am 26.01. ihr neues Album "Flesh Coffin" veröffentlichen.

news lornashore 01

Man übertreibt nicht, wenn man ihre Einflüsse aufzählt. Neben Death, Black und Powermetal kommt die Band ebenfalls mit einer Portion Progressive Metal um die Ecke, die dann in ihre eigene Version vom Deathcore münden.

Das neue Album wurde von der Band selber und Carson Slovak (August Burns Red, Everclear) produziert. Zakk Cervini (Beartooth, Good Charlotte, Blink 182) hat das Mastering übernommen.

Die Band kommentiert die Veröffentlichung ihres zweiten Albums wie folgt: "The album as a whole is a mature understanding of what the band is. For the first time being in this band we have sought out to do what we wanted to and have accomplished that. We put everything on the line since we don't want a repeat of last album cycle where it just got lost and we had to claw and grind our way to get anything we could get. We don't want to leave anything up to chance and I think this release will show all the hard work that went into this."

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

70000Tons of Metal - Nützliche Hinweise für frische Kreuzfahrer

Rock'N'Roll wird Opfer der Kommerzialisierung - Merchandise heutzutage

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Gast kommentierte DOOM OVER BIELEFELD Line Up komplett
Ist längst ausgebucht. Es gibt eine Warteliste, aber wer einen Platz hat, geht sicher auch hin, es sei denn, er hat die...
Lukas kommentierte Brutal Vision Sampler Vol.3
Danke Arne für Deine Einschätzung. Ich finde es ist eine coole Scheibe geworden. Mein persönliches Highlight sind di...
Nana kommentierte Dragonforce, Twilight Force - Konzertbericht aus Köln mit Bildergalerie
Twilight Force Menschen sind die besten Fans noch nie so eine treue Fangemeinschaft gesehen wie auf dem Twilight Force ...
chris kommentierte STONE TEMPLE PILOTS mit neuem Sänger und neuer Single zurück
Krass – klingen wie früher in den good old days ... Sehr gute Wahl, ich freu mich auf die Scheibe! ...
chris kommentierte The Hirsch Effekt - Eskapist
Hey Phil, danke für Deinen Kommentar – unser Peter war auch vor Ort, und unser Live-Bericht zum Gig in Hannover ist s...



***
Wenn Du Metal, Rock, Hardcore oder Alternative hörst und Szene-Polizisten für das Letzte hältst, was Musik braucht, dann bist Du hier zu Hause.

BurnYourEars Webzine

Meistgelesene Artikel

Kalmankantaja - Routamaa

Frau Mansmann im Interview: "Aufs Maul gibt's ja auch dieses Mal!"

The Negative Bias - Lamentation Of The Chaos Omega

Seth Anderson - One Week Record

Epica im Interview - "Je länger ich Musiker bin, desto seltener bin ich von neuen Bands beeindruckt"