Neue Bandwelle für das RELOAD Festival


Die nächsten vier Bands tauchen im LineUp des 2018er RELOAD Festivals auf.

Neu dabei sind IN FLAMES, DEVILDRIVER, WATCH OUT STAMPEDE und WALKING DEAD ON BROADWAY.

