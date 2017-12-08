Neue Bandwelle für das RELOAD Festival

Die nächsten vier Bands tauchen im LineUp des 2018er RELOAD Festivals auf.
Neu dabei sind IN FLAMES, DEVILDRIVER, WATCH OUT STAMPEDE und WALKING DEAD ON BROADWAY.
