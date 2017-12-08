LONG DISTANCE CALLING präsentieren Video zu "Out There"

Heute präsentieren die Instrumental-Spezialisten ihre erste Single "Out There":

Die Band dazu: “Here it is! ‘Out There’, the first song from our new album ‘Boundless’, accompanied by a beautiful video shot in the Dolomites. When we started to write this album, there was no plan behind it. Just the idea of four guys and the chemistry between us, no limitations. This idea is mirrored in this video, the artwork and the album title. Follow us through the wilderness up to the mountain top. ‘Out There’ is the pure essence of LDC combined in an epic and extensive long track.”

Nach dem Album-Release begeben sich LONG DISTANCE CALLING auf Tour. Hier sind die Termine:

Presented by VISIONS, GITARRE & BASS, METAL.DE, ECLIPSED, METAL HAMMER, GUITAR

Feb 2nd 2018 - Dortmund (D), FZW (“Boundless” Release Show / followed by Visions Party)

Feb 23rd 2018 – Saarbrücken (D), Garage (Club)

Feb 24th 2018 – Laufen (CH), Biomill

Feb 28th 2018 - Hannover (D), Lux

Mar 1st 2018 - Berlin (D), Musik & Frieden

Mar 2nd 2018 - Hamburg (D), Indra

Mar 3rd 2018 - Kiel (D), Die Pumpe

Mar 4th 2018 - Bremen (D), Tower

Mar 5th 2018 - Köln (D), Gebäude 9

Mar 6th 2018 - Wiesbaden (D), Schlachthof (Kesselhaus)

Mar 7th 2018 - Stuttgart (D), ClubCann

Mar 8th 2018 - München (D), Kranhalle

Mar 9th 2018 - Wien (AT), B72

Mar 10th 2018 - Prag (CZ), Nova Chmelnice

Mar 11th 2018 - Dresden (D), Beatpol

Mar 12th 2018 - Nürnberg (D), Club Stereo

An zwei Daten werden LONG DISTANCE CALLING außerdem als Support für die Prog-Veteranen von FATES WARNING eröffnen:

18th January – Turock, Essen, Germany

19th January – Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg, Germany