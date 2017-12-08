  • Home
  • News
  • LONG DISTANCE CALLING präsentieren Video zu "Out There"

LONG DISTANCE CALLING präsentieren Video zu "Out There"

LONG DISTANCE CALLING haben kürzlich ihr sechstes Studioalbum "Boundless" angekündigt, das am 02.02.2018 erscheinen soll.

Heute präsentieren die Instrumental-Spezialisten ihre erste Single "Out There":

Die Band dazu: “Here it is! ‘Out There’, the first song from our new album ‘Boundless’, accompanied by a beautiful video shot in the Dolomites. When we started to write this album, there was no plan behind it. Just the idea of four guys and the chemistry between us, no limitations. This idea is mirrored in this video, the artwork and the album title. Follow us through the wilderness up to the mountain top. ‘Out There’ is the pure essence of LDC combined in an epic and extensive long track.”

Nach dem Album-Release begeben sich LONG DISTANCE CALLING auf Tour. Hier sind die Termine:

Presented by VISIONS, GITARRE & BASS, METAL.DE, ECLIPSED, METAL HAMMER, GUITAR
Feb 2nd 2018 - Dortmund (D), FZW (“Boundless” Release Show / followed by Visions Party)
Feb 23rd 2018 – Saarbrücken (D), Garage (Club)
Feb 24th 2018 – Laufen (CH), Biomill
Feb 28th 2018 - Hannover (D), Lux
Mar 1st 2018 - Berlin (D), Musik & Frieden
Mar 2nd 2018 - Hamburg (D), Indra
Mar 3rd 2018 - Kiel (D), Die Pumpe
Mar 4th 2018 - Bremen (D), Tower
Mar 5th 2018 - Köln (D), Gebäude 9
Mar 6th 2018 - Wiesbaden (D), Schlachthof (Kesselhaus)
Mar 7th 2018 - Stuttgart (D), ClubCann
Mar 8th 2018 - München (D), Kranhalle
Mar 9th 2018 - Wien (AT), B72
Mar 10th 2018 - Prag (CZ), Nova Chmelnice
Mar 11th 2018 - Dresden (D), Beatpol
Mar 12th 2018 - Nürnberg (D), Club Stereo

An zwei Daten werden LONG DISTANCE CALLING außerdem als Support für die Prog-Veteranen von FATES WARNING eröffnen:
18th January – Turock, Essen, Germany
19th January – Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg, Germany

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

News dazu

Empfohlene Artikel dazu

Konzertberichte dazu

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

70000Tons of Metal - Nützliche Hinweise für frische Kreuzfahrer

Rock'N'Roll wird Opfer der Kommerzialisierung - Merchandise heutzutage

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Gast kommentierte DOOM OVER BIELEFELD Line Up komplett
Ist längst ausgebucht. Es gibt eine Warteliste, aber wer einen Platz hat, geht sicher auch hin, es sei denn, er hat die...
Lukas kommentierte Brutal Vision Sampler Vol.3
Danke Arne für Deine Einschätzung. Ich finde es ist eine coole Scheibe geworden. Mein persönliches Highlight sind di...
Nana kommentierte Dragonforce, Twilight Force - Konzertbericht aus Köln mit Bildergalerie
Twilight Force Menschen sind die besten Fans noch nie so eine treue Fangemeinschaft gesehen wie auf dem Twilight Force ...
chris kommentierte STONE TEMPLE PILOTS mit neuem Sänger und neuer Single zurück
Krass – klingen wie früher in den good old days ... Sehr gute Wahl, ich freu mich auf die Scheibe! ...
chris kommentierte The Hirsch Effekt - Eskapist
Hey Phil, danke für Deinen Kommentar – unser Peter war auch vor Ort, und unser Live-Bericht zum Gig in Hannover ist s...



***
Wenn Du Metal, Rock, Hardcore oder Alternative hörst und Szene-Polizisten für das Letzte hältst, was Musik braucht, dann bist Du hier zu Hause.

BurnYourEars Webzine

Meistgelesene Artikel

Kalmankantaja - Routamaa

Frau Mansmann im Interview: "Aufs Maul gibt's ja auch dieses Mal!"

The Negative Bias - Lamentation Of The Chaos Omega

Seth Anderson - One Week Record

Epica im Interview - "Je länger ich Musiker bin, desto seltener bin ich von neuen Bands beeindruckt"