STEVE HACKETT: Liveclip zu "Eleventh Earl of Mar"

Der ehemalige GENESIS-Gitarrist STEVE HACKETT hat für den 26.01.2018 einen neuen Live-Release angekündigt.
"Wuthering Nights: Live In Birmingham" wurde während der letzten genesis Revisited & Classic Hackett-Tour in der Symphony Hall in Brimingham aufgezeichnet und erscheint als Special Edition 2 DVD/2CD, Blu-ray und digitaler Download.
Macht euch jetzt einen ersten Eindruck mit der Liveversion von "Eleventh Earl Of Mar":
“The band's performance of ‘Eleventh Earl of Mar’ kicking off several songs celebrating the 40th anniversary of Wind and Wuthering exploded into life from the first note on my new live release ‘Wuthering Nights: Live in Birmingham’... Enjoy!” - Steve Hackett
Die Tour feierte den 40. Geburtstag des legendären GENESIS-Albums "Wind & Wuthering", dem letzten Album der Band mit Hackett. Mit "Eleventh Earl Of Mar", "One For The Vine", "Blood On The Rooftops", "…In That Quiet Earth" and "Afterglow" spielten hackett und seine Bands gleich fünf ewige Fan-Favoriten aus der Scheibe.
Steve erinnert sich an die Performance in Birmingham: “I'm excited about imminent release of 'Wuthering Nights'. It felt special to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Wind & Wuthering, the Genesis album I had the most songwriting involvement with and a favourite among many fans. Songs like One for the Vine, Eleventh Earl of Mar and Blood on the Rooftops come across powerfully on this release, which also features other Genesis and solo Hackett favourites along with songs from my latest album The Night Siren... Sit back and enjoy!”
Hacketts Band bestet aus: Roger King (keyboards), Gary O’Toole (drums/percussion), Rob Townsend (saxes/flutes), Nick Beggs (bass, stick & twelve string) und Sänger Nad Sylvan. Als Special Guests waren John Hackett und Amanda Lehmann dabei.
Trackliste
CD1:
Every Day
El Niño
The Steppes
In the Skeleton Gallery
Behind the Smoke
Serpentine Song
Rise Again
Shadow of the Hierophant
Eleventh Earl of Mar
CD2:
One For The Vine
Acoustic Improvisation
Blood on the Rooftops
In That Quiet Earth
Afterglow
Dance on a Volcano
Inside and Out
Firth of Fifth
The Musical Box
Los Endos
DVD1:
Concert Part 1
Bonus: Wuthering Nights, Live in Birmingham (Behind the Scenes)
DVD2:
Concert Part 2
Bonus: Promo videos for Behind the Smoke, Fifty Miles from the North Pole & West To East
Die Blu-ray vereint die Inhalte der DVDs auf einer BD.
Kommentare (0)