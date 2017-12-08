STEVE HACKETT: Liveclip zu "Eleventh Earl of Mar"

"Wuthering Nights: Live In Birmingham" wurde während der letzten genesis Revisited & Classic Hackett-Tour in der Symphony Hall in Brimingham aufgezeichnet und erscheint als Special Edition 2 DVD/2CD, Blu-ray und digitaler Download.

Macht euch jetzt einen ersten Eindruck mit der Liveversion von "Eleventh Earl Of Mar":

“The band's performance of ‘Eleventh Earl of Mar’ kicking off several songs celebrating the 40th anniversary of Wind and Wuthering exploded into life from the first note on my new live release ‘Wuthering Nights: Live in Birmingham’... Enjoy!” - Steve Hackett

Die Tour feierte den 40. Geburtstag des legendären GENESIS-Albums "Wind & Wuthering", dem letzten Album der Band mit Hackett. Mit "Eleventh Earl Of Mar", "One For The Vine", "Blood On The Rooftops", "…In That Quiet Earth" and "Afterglow" spielten hackett und seine Bands gleich fünf ewige Fan-Favoriten aus der Scheibe.

Steve erinnert sich an die Performance in Birmingham: “I'm excited about imminent release of 'Wuthering Nights'. It felt special to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Wind & Wuthering, the Genesis album I had the most songwriting involvement with and a favourite among many fans. Songs like One for the Vine, Eleventh Earl of Mar and Blood on the Rooftops come across powerfully on this release, which also features other Genesis and solo Hackett favourites along with songs from my latest album The Night Siren... Sit back and enjoy!”

Hacketts Band bestet aus: Roger King (keyboards), Gary O’Toole (drums/percussion), Rob Townsend (saxes/flutes), Nick Beggs (bass, stick & twelve string) und Sänger Nad Sylvan. Als Special Guests waren John Hackett und Amanda Lehmann dabei.

Trackliste

CD1:

Every Day

El Niño

The Steppes

In the Skeleton Gallery

Behind the Smoke

Serpentine Song

Rise Again

Shadow of the Hierophant

Eleventh Earl of Mar

CD2:

One For The Vine

Acoustic Improvisation

Blood on the Rooftops

In That Quiet Earth

Afterglow

Dance on a Volcano

Inside and Out

Firth of Fifth

The Musical Box

Los Endos

DVD1:

Concert Part 1

Bonus: Wuthering Nights, Live in Birmingham (Behind the Scenes)

DVD2:

Concert Part 2

Bonus: Promo videos for Behind the Smoke, Fifty Miles from the North Pole & West To East

Die Blu-ray vereint die Inhalte der DVDs auf einer BD.