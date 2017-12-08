  • Home
  • News
  • STEVE HACKETT: Liveclip zu "Eleventh Earl of Mar"

STEVE HACKETT: Liveclip zu "Eleventh Earl of Mar"

Der ehemalige GENESIS-Gitarrist STEVE HACKETT hat für den 26.01.2018 einen neuen Live-Release angekündigt.

"Wuthering Nights: Live In Birmingham" wurde während der letzten genesis Revisited & Classic Hackett-Tour in der Symphony Hall in Brimingham aufgezeichnet und erscheint als Special Edition 2 DVD/2CD, Blu-ray und digitaler Download.

Macht euch jetzt einen ersten Eindruck mit der Liveversion von "Eleventh Earl Of Mar":

“The band's performance of ‘Eleventh Earl of Mar’ kicking off several songs celebrating the 40th anniversary of Wind and Wuthering exploded into life from the first note on my new live release ‘Wuthering Nights: Live in Birmingham’... Enjoy!” - Steve Hackett

Die Tour feierte den 40. Geburtstag des legendären GENESIS-Albums "Wind & Wuthering", dem letzten Album der Band mit Hackett. Mit "Eleventh Earl Of Mar", "One For The Vine", "Blood On The Rooftops", "…In That Quiet Earth" and "Afterglow" spielten hackett und seine Bands gleich fünf ewige Fan-Favoriten aus der Scheibe.

Steve erinnert sich an die Performance in Birmingham: “I'm excited about imminent release of 'Wuthering Nights'. It felt special to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Wind & Wuthering, the Genesis album I had the most songwriting involvement with and a favourite among many fans. Songs like One for the Vine, Eleventh Earl of Mar and Blood on the Rooftops come across powerfully on this release, which also features other Genesis and solo Hackett favourites along with songs from my latest album The Night Siren... Sit back and enjoy!”

Hacketts Band bestet aus: Roger King (keyboards), Gary O’Toole (drums/percussion), Rob Townsend (saxes/flutes), Nick Beggs (bass, stick & twelve string) und Sänger Nad Sylvan. Als Special Guests waren John Hackett und Amanda Lehmann dabei.

Trackliste

CD1:

Every Day
El Niño
The Steppes
In the Skeleton Gallery
Behind the Smoke
Serpentine Song
Rise Again
Shadow of the Hierophant
Eleventh Earl of Mar

CD2:

One For The Vine
Acoustic Improvisation
Blood on the Rooftops
In That Quiet Earth
Afterglow
Dance on a Volcano
Inside and Out
Firth of Fifth
The Musical Box
Los Endos

DVD1:
Concert Part 1
Bonus: Wuthering Nights, Live in Birmingham (Behind the Scenes)

DVD2:
Concert Part 2
Bonus: Promo videos for Behind the Smoke, Fifty Miles from the North Pole & West To East

Die Blu-ray vereint die Inhalte der DVDs auf einer BD.

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

News dazu

Empfohlene Artikel dazu

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

70000Tons of Metal - Nützliche Hinweise für frische Kreuzfahrer

Rock'N'Roll wird Opfer der Kommerzialisierung - Merchandise heutzutage

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Gast kommentierte DOOM OVER BIELEFELD Line Up komplett
Ist längst ausgebucht. Es gibt eine Warteliste, aber wer einen Platz hat, geht sicher auch hin, es sei denn, er hat die...
Lukas kommentierte Brutal Vision Sampler Vol.3
Danke Arne für Deine Einschätzung. Ich finde es ist eine coole Scheibe geworden. Mein persönliches Highlight sind di...
Nana kommentierte Dragonforce, Twilight Force - Konzertbericht aus Köln mit Bildergalerie
Twilight Force Menschen sind die besten Fans noch nie so eine treue Fangemeinschaft gesehen wie auf dem Twilight Force ...
chris kommentierte STONE TEMPLE PILOTS mit neuem Sänger und neuer Single zurück
Krass – klingen wie früher in den good old days ... Sehr gute Wahl, ich freu mich auf die Scheibe! ...
chris kommentierte The Hirsch Effekt - Eskapist
Hey Phil, danke für Deinen Kommentar – unser Peter war auch vor Ort, und unser Live-Bericht zum Gig in Hannover ist s...



***
Wenn Du Metal, Rock, Hardcore oder Alternative hörst und Szene-Polizisten für das Letzte hältst, was Musik braucht, dann bist Du hier zu Hause.

BurnYourEars Webzine

Meistgelesene Artikel

Kalmankantaja - Routamaa

Frau Mansmann im Interview: "Aufs Maul gibt's ja auch dieses Mal!"

The Negative Bias - Lamentation Of The Chaos Omega

Seth Anderson - One Week Record

Epica im Interview - "Je länger ich Musiker bin, desto seltener bin ich von neuen Bands beeindruckt"