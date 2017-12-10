VUUR auf Europatour 2018


Mit VUUR präsentiert sich Anfang 2018 die neue Band der niederländischen Sängerin Anneke Van Giersbergen zum ersten Mal als Headliner auf den Bühnen Europas.

Die Frontfrau kommentierte: "We are currently on tour with EPICA and we are very grateful they provide the opportunity to play large venues straight after the release of our debut album, but we're equally excited to return to Europe in February 2018 to play these headline shows! The setlist will include most tracks from the VUUR album and my favorites from my heavy back catalog."

Das Debütalbum "In This Moment We Are Free - Cities" erschien am 20. Oktober. Was wir von der Scheibe gehalten haben, könnt ihr HIER nachlesen.

