Neues Album von MONSTER MAGNET

Aufgepasst, Spacelordmotherf*ckers: Nach langem Warten hat die Stoner Rock-Sensation MONSTER MAGNET endlich den Releasetermin ihres elften Albums herausgegeben. Die Scheibe trägt den wohlklingenden Titel: "Mindfucker" und wird am 23. 03. 2018 über Napalm Records releast.
MM-Mastermind Dave Wyndorf über die neue Platte: “MINDFUCKER is a fuzzed out, headbangin’ celebration of hard rock and 21st century paranoia. Ten fuel injected, nitro burning tracks of fiery rock ’n roll and garage psych madness, all done Monster Magnet style. It’s also an album that gets right to the point: the world is out of it’s fucking mind and I’m livin’ it….for better or worse. It’s simple, really. In these crazy times I’ve been wanting to just drive my car at 100 miles per hour and howl, you know what I mean? So I wrote songs I can do that with. And with lyrics that don’t deny the times we’re living in. Feels good, feels right. Rock is alive, baby!”
"MINDFUCKER" track listing:
1. Rocket Freak
2. Soul
3. Mindfucker
4. I'm God
5. Drowning
6. Ejection
7. Want Some
8. Brainwashed
9. All Day Midnight
10. When The Hammer Comes Down
