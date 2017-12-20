Besetzungswechsel bei EKTOMORF

Somit verbleibt nur noch Bandchef Zoltán Farkas bei EKTOMORF. Mit Szebasztián Simon, Attila Asztalos und Dániel Szabó hat dieser jedoch schon seine neue Besetzung verpflichtet, um für den kommenden Release- und Tourrhythmus gewappnet zu sein.

Farkas über den Besetzungswechsel: „After many years of touring and playing together, Tomi, Robi and Szabi decided to leave the band due to personal differences. They left on their own will; it was their own decision to leave. I respect their decision and will separate in peace. I wish them nothing but the best in their life with success and health. Will miss them a lot and thank them for everything! I think we will keep all the great memories forever! They also wanted to say thanks for the fans who provided some of their best time in their life — serving heavy music around the world!“

Das neue Album „Fury“ erscheint am 16. Februar 2018 über AFM.

01. The Prophet Of Doom

02. AK 47

03. Fury

04. Bullet In Your Head

05. Faith And Strength

06. Infernal Warfare

07. Tears Of Christ

08. Blood For Blood

09. If You’re Willing To Die

10. Skin Them Alive