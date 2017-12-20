  • Home
  ARCH ENEMY veröffentlichen Deluxe Vinyl Box "1996 – 2017"

ARCH ENEMY veröffentlichen ihren gesamten Backkatalog in einem opulenten Boxset für Vinyl-Liebhaber.

Das schlicht “1996 – 2017” betitelte Set enthält alle zehn Studioalben der Death Metal-Truppe plus eine exklusive Doppel-LP mit Coverversionen und Bonustracks. Die handnummerierte Box enthält zudem ein 36-seitiges Booklet mit Liner Note. Alle Alben wurden extra für Vinyl gemastered. Die Veröffentlichung findet am 16.02.2018 statt.

arch enemy 1996 2017

Folgende Konfigurationen von “1996 – 2017” werden erhältlich sein:

Black vinyl – limited to 1.500 copies
Clear vinyl – limited to 100 copies, only available at CMDistro
Transparent red vinyl – limited to 200 copies, only available at EMP
Silver vinyl – limited to 100 copies, only available at Nuclear Blast
Dark green vinyl – limited to 100 copies, only available at ST Records
Picture vinyl – limited to 500 copies

Wer sich eine der limitierten Boxen sichern will, kann das hier tun: https://archenemy.lnk.to/1996-2017

ARCH ENEMY befinden sich außerdem ab Anfang 2018 auf Tour:

ARCH ENEMY “Will To Power Tour 2018” w/ Wintersun, Tribulation & Jinjer
12.01.2018 Munich (Germany) - Tonhalle
13.01.2018 Stuttgart (Germany) - LKA Longhorn
14.01.2018 Prague (Czech Republic) - Forum Karlin
15.01.2018 Zurich (Switzerland) - Komplex
17.01.2018 Milano (Italy) - Alcatraz
18.01.2018 Lyon (France) - Transbordeur
19.01.2018 Barcelona (Spain) - Razzmatazz
20.01.2018 Madrid (Spain) - La Riviera
22.01.2018 Toulouse (France) - Le Bikini
23.01.2018 Paris (France) - Bataclan
24.01.2018 Antwerp (Antwerp) - Trix
26.01.2018 Oberhausen (Germany) - Turbinenhalle
27.01.2018 Geiselwind (Germany) - Music Hall
28.01.2018 Tilburg (Netherlands) - O13
29.01.2018 Hamburg (Germany) - Große Freiheit
31.01.2018 Malmö (Sweden) - KB
01.02.2018 Oslo (Norway) - Rockefeller
02.02.2018 Stockholm (Sweden) - Arenan
03.02.2018 Gothenburg (Sweden) - Trädgarn
05.02.2018 Berlin (Germany) - Huxleys
06.02.2018 Wiesbaden (Germany) - Schlachthof
07.02.2018 Saarbrücken (Germany) - Garage
09.02.2018 Glasgow (UK) - ABC*
10.02.2018 Nottingham (UK) - Rock City*
11.02.2018 London (UK) - Koko*
13.02.2018 Manchester (UK) - Ritz*
14.02.2018 Bristol (UK) - Academy*
*without Jinjer

