ARCH ENEMY veröffentlichen Deluxe Vinyl Box "1996 – 2017"

Das schlicht “1996 – 2017” betitelte Set enthält alle zehn Studioalben der Death Metal-Truppe plus eine exklusive Doppel-LP mit Coverversionen und Bonustracks. Die handnummerierte Box enthält zudem ein 36-seitiges Booklet mit Liner Note. Alle Alben wurden extra für Vinyl gemastered. Die Veröffentlichung findet am 16.02.2018 statt.

Folgende Konfigurationen von “1996 – 2017” werden erhältlich sein:



Black vinyl – limited to 1.500 copies

Clear vinyl – limited to 100 copies, only available at CMDistro

Transparent red vinyl – limited to 200 copies, only available at EMP

Silver vinyl – limited to 100 copies, only available at Nuclear Blast

Dark green vinyl – limited to 100 copies, only available at ST Records

Picture vinyl – limited to 500 copies

Wer sich eine der limitierten Boxen sichern will, kann das hier tun: https://archenemy.lnk.to/1996-2017

ARCH ENEMY befinden sich außerdem ab Anfang 2018 auf Tour:

ARCH ENEMY “Will To Power Tour 2018” w/ Wintersun, Tribulation & Jinjer

12.01.2018 Munich (Germany) - Tonhalle

13.01.2018 Stuttgart (Germany) - LKA Longhorn

14.01.2018 Prague (Czech Republic) - Forum Karlin

15.01.2018 Zurich (Switzerland) - Komplex

17.01.2018 Milano (Italy) - Alcatraz

18.01.2018 Lyon (France) - Transbordeur

19.01.2018 Barcelona (Spain) - Razzmatazz

20.01.2018 Madrid (Spain) - La Riviera

22.01.2018 Toulouse (France) - Le Bikini

23.01.2018 Paris (France) - Bataclan

24.01.2018 Antwerp (Antwerp) - Trix

26.01.2018 Oberhausen (Germany) - Turbinenhalle

27.01.2018 Geiselwind (Germany) - Music Hall

28.01.2018 Tilburg (Netherlands) - O13

29.01.2018 Hamburg (Germany) - Große Freiheit

31.01.2018 Malmö (Sweden) - KB

01.02.2018 Oslo (Norway) - Rockefeller

02.02.2018 Stockholm (Sweden) - Arenan

03.02.2018 Gothenburg (Sweden) - Trädgarn

05.02.2018 Berlin (Germany) - Huxleys

06.02.2018 Wiesbaden (Germany) - Schlachthof

07.02.2018 Saarbrücken (Germany) - Garage

09.02.2018 Glasgow (UK) - ABC*

10.02.2018 Nottingham (UK) - Rock City*

11.02.2018 London (UK) - Koko*

13.02.2018 Manchester (UK) - Ritz*

14.02.2018 Bristol (UK) - Academy*

*without Jinjer