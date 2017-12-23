  • Home
KAMELOT enthüllen Video zu "Under Grey Skies"


Über zwei Jahre nach dem Release des gefeierten Albums "Haven" bescheren KAMELOT ihren Fans mit einem neuen Videoclip ein verfrühtes Weihnachtsfest.

"Under Grey Skies" soll die letzte Single-Auskopplung des Werkes darstellen. Sänger Tommy Karevik gab zu Protokoll: "One of my favourite songs from Haven. About the importance of never giving up on yourself or the people around and that you can always make a difference in someone else's life. Sometimes by just believing in them or simply listening to what they have to say. It was very nice singing with Charlotte and her voice fits the song perfectly." 

Auch im Video zu sehen ist selbstverständlich DELAIN-Goldkehlchen Charlotte Wessels: "I absolutely adore songs like Under Grey Skies that inspire hope and optimism in the darkest of times. I was proud to be part of the track and even more thrilled that there's a video for the song to share now as well. Add to that the fact that Kamelot and Delain will share the stage again in the US this spring and I'd say there's plenty of things to get excited about!

KAMELOT werden ihr neues Album im Frühjahr 2018 veröffentlichen.

 

