SCUM OF THE EARTH: Musikvideo zu "Dance Motherfucker"

Der Videoclip wurde von Riggs selbst produziert. Chris Canote von Canote Films kümmerte sich um das Shooting und Editing, das Makeup stamt von Nathan Shelton.

Der Gitarrist sagt zum Video: "It's been a while since we've released new music, and I know that you've been waiting for new SCUM OF THE EARTH, as it marks the band's 13-year anniversary. So, with that being said, we give to you our newest single, 'Dance Motherfucker'! More new songs and videos are on the way! Here's to 13 more!"