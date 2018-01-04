  • Home
  • News
  • VISIGOTH verkünden Details zum neuen Album 'Conqueror's Oath'

VISIGOTH verkünden Details zum neuen Album 'Conqueror's Oath'

Am 9. Februar veröffentlichen die Salt Lake City Metal Champions VISIGOTH ihr neues Album 'Conqueror's Oath' via Metal Blade Records. Hier ein erster Eindruck von 'Conqueror's Oath':

'Conqueror's Oath' entstand reibungslos innerhalb eines Monats und wurde von Dave Otero von Flatline Audio (Satan's Host, Nightbringer, Khemmis) gemastert. Das atemberaubende Cover stammt von Underground-Legende Kris Verwimp (der u.a. für Absu, Bewitched, Desaster, Horna, Moonsorrow, Skullview oder Arkona arbeitete) und ist im klassischen Sword-&-Sorcery-Stil gehalten.

'Conqueror's Oath' track-listing
1. Steel and Silver
2. Warrior Queen
3. Outlive Them All
4. Hammerforged
5. Traitor's Gate
6. Salt City
7. Blades in the Night
8. The Conqueror's Oath

VISIGOTH Europatour:
Feb. 17 - Wurzburg, Germany - Metal Assault Festival
Feb. 18 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS Records Store
Feb. 19 - Berlin, Germany - Cortina
Feb. 20 - Leipzig, Germany - Four Rooms
Feb. 21 - Wien, Austria - Escape Metal Corner
Feb. 22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Livestage
Feb. 23 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlachthaus
Feb. 24 - Lunen, Germany - Swordbrothers Festival
Feb. 25 - Genk, Belgium - Flashback
Feb. 27 - Barcelona, Spain - Rocksound
Feb. 28 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Lopez
Mar. 1 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Live
Mar. 2 - Ljungby, Sweden - Turbofest
Mar. 3 - Niederjossa, Germany - Full Metal Fest
Mar. 6 - Goppingen, Germany - Zille
Mar. 7 - Leiden, Netherlands - De Noble
Mar. 8 - Marburg, Germany - Szenario
Mar. 9 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall
Mar. 10 - Hamburg, Germany - Hell Over Hammaburg Festival

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

News dazu

NEWS

Alle News

Gewinnspiel

BurnYourEars After-Christmas-Verlosung

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Bananabread kommentierte BREAKING BENJAMIN veröffentlichen neue Single "Red Cold River"
Bin begeistert von dem Song. Klingt super, so wie man es von Breaking Benjamin gewohnt ist, aber auch neu und etwas ande...
Peter kommentierte Jahresrückblick 2017 der BurnYourEars Crew
So in der Summe ganz schon schön mächtig das Jahr 2017. Tolle Texte
Falko kommentierte BurnYourEars After-Christmas-Verlosung
Da die von euch publizierten Beiträge mich stets präzedenzlos zu informieren und mitunter auch zu enthusiasmieren verm...
Matthias Kirsch kommentierte BurnYourEars After-Christmas-Verlosung
Alles bestens - macht einfach weiter so!" :-)
Patrick kommentierte BurnYourEars After-Christmas-Verlosung
Hallohoho Also ich wünsch mir von euch, dass ihr mehr Band Dokumentationen Review Bereich unter DVD/BluRay aufnehmt I...

Gebloggt

25 Metal-Cover Songs, die nichts mit "Sound Of Silence" zu tun haben

Jahresrückblick 2017 der BurnYourEars Crew

***
Wenn Du Metal, Rock, Hardcore oder Alternative hörst und Szene-Polizisten für das Letzte hältst, was Musik braucht, dann bist Du hier zu Hause.
BurnYourEars Webzine

Meistgelesene Artikel

Pantaleon - Virus

Grai - Ashes

Tankard & Friends - Der Geburtstagsbericht aus der Batschkapp Frankfurt

Jahresrückblick 2017 der BurnYourEars Crew

BurnYourEars After-Christmas-Verlosung