AS I LAY DYING 'Frail Words Collapse' and 'Shadows Are Security' LP re-issues ab sofort über Metal Blade Records erhältlich

Am 26. Januar werden Metal Blade Records die AS I LAY DYING Klassiker 'Frail Words Collapse' und 'Shadows Are Security' zum ersten mal überhaupt in Europa auf Vinyl veröffentlichen.

Vorbestellen könnt ihr hier.

aild

'Frail Words Collapse' LP re-issue
--180g black vinyl
--yellow/brown opaque split vinyl (limited to 1000 copies - USA exclusive)
--butter cream marble vinyl (limited to 500 copies - USA exclusive)
--orange/brown with black swirls vinyl (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)
--golden vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)
--cream/white splattered vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

'Shadows Are Security' LP re-issue
--180g black vinyl
--yellow/blue opaque split vinyl (limited to 1000 copies - USA exclusive)
--opaque teal marble vinyl (limited to 500 copies - USA exclusive)
--yellow with orange spots vinyl (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)
--blue/black transparent marble vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)
--clear ice-blue/orange and yellow splattered vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

