  • Home
  • News
  • DREAM WIFE releasen "Hey Heartbreaker"

DREAM WIFE releasen "Hey Heartbreaker"


Am 26.01. ist es endlich soweit: das lang erwartete Debütalbum von Dream Wife erblickt das Licht der Welt. Um die Wartezeit bis dahin noch zu verkürzen, veröffentlichen die drei isländisch-englischen Powerfrauen einen neuen Song aus dem Album, samt dystopischem Anime-Video.

Dream Wifes Kommentar zum Musikvideo:

“We were super excited to work with Mason London to bring the world of Hey! Heartbreaker to life. Collaboration is integral in our approach to Dream Wife, and we encourage different creative ideas and paths to mix with our own vision.
 
It’s uncanny to watch these mechanical, parallel versions of ourselves rock out and then break out. We like to think that in another reality our robot versions are continuing their adventures; perhaps in the forest, perhaps plotting for a robot revolution, perhaps playing wild, secret rock shows to other robos”.

Live sind Dream Wife im März zu sehen:

09.03. Berlin - Badehaus
14.03. Hamburg - Molotow
15.03. Köln - Blue Shell

 

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

NEWS

Alle News

Gewinnspiel

BurnYourEars After-Christmas-Verlosung

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Bananabread kommentierte BREAKING BENJAMIN veröffentlichen neue Single "Red Cold River"
Bin begeistert von dem Song. Klingt super, so wie man es von Breaking Benjamin gewohnt ist, aber auch neu und etwas ande...
Peter kommentierte Jahresrückblick 2017 der BurnYourEars Crew
So in der Summe ganz schon schön mächtig das Jahr 2017. Tolle Texte
Falko kommentierte BurnYourEars After-Christmas-Verlosung
Da die von euch publizierten Beiträge mich stets präzedenzlos zu informieren und mitunter auch zu enthusiasmieren verm...
Matthias Kirsch kommentierte BurnYourEars After-Christmas-Verlosung
Alles bestens - macht einfach weiter so!" :-)
Patrick kommentierte BurnYourEars After-Christmas-Verlosung
Hallohoho Also ich wünsch mir von euch, dass ihr mehr Band Dokumentationen Review Bereich unter DVD/BluRay aufnehmt I...

Gebloggt

25 Metal-Cover Songs, die nichts mit "Sound Of Silence" zu tun haben

Jahresrückblick 2017 der BurnYourEars Crew

***
Wenn Du Metal, Rock, Hardcore oder Alternative hörst und Szene-Polizisten für das Letzte hältst, was Musik braucht, dann bist Du hier zu Hause.
BurnYourEars Webzine

Meistgelesene Artikel

Pantaleon - Virus

Grai - Ashes

Tankard & Friends - Der Geburtstagsbericht aus der Batschkapp Frankfurt

Jahresrückblick 2017 der BurnYourEars Crew

BurnYourEars After-Christmas-Verlosung