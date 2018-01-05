DREAM WIFE releasen "Hey Heartbreaker"

Am 26.01. ist es endlich soweit: das lang erwartete Debütalbum von Dream Wife erblickt das Licht der Welt. Um die Wartezeit bis dahin noch zu verkürzen, veröffentlichen die drei isländisch-englischen Powerfrauen einen neuen Song aus dem Album, samt dystopischem Anime-Video.
Dream Wifes Kommentar zum Musikvideo:
“We were super excited to work with Mason London to bring the world of Hey! Heartbreaker to life. Collaboration is integral in our approach to Dream Wife, and we encourage different creative ideas and paths to mix with our own vision.
It’s uncanny to watch these mechanical, parallel versions of ourselves rock out and then break out. We like to think that in another reality our robot versions are continuing their adventures; perhaps in the forest, perhaps plotting for a robot revolution, perhaps playing wild, secret rock shows to other robos”.
Live sind Dream Wife im März zu sehen:
09.03. Berlin - Badehaus
14.03. Hamburg - Molotow
15.03. Köln - Blue Shell
