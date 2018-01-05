  • Home
  "Reanimation": Neues Lyric-Video von BLOODSHOT DAWN

Mit "Reanimation" veröffentlichen BLOODSHOT DAWN die zweite Single und den Titeltrack ihres neuen Albums. Es ercheint am 12. Januar - BLOODSHOT DAWN haben dafür ein paar bekannte Gäste versammeln können.

Mit an Bord sind Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy, Nevermore), Paul Wardingham, Ken Sorceron (Abigail Williams, The Faceless), Mendel Bij De Leij (Aborted).

Zum Titeltrack sagt Frontmann Josh McMorran: "This is a song about new beginnings and a realisation that the earth could exist without human life and likely prosper! This song marks the end of the story, the aftermath of an inter dimensional war."

