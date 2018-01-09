TERROR unterschreiben bei Nuclear Blast

TERROR aus Los Angeles haben mit Nuclear Blast eine neue Plattenfirma gefunden.
Die Hardcore-Recken unterzeichneten mit dem Donzdorfer Label einen Deal für Europa (Pure Noise Records im Rest der Welt). Die Band arbeitet derzeit an ihrem achten Studioalbum, das noch im Sommer 2018 erscheinen soll.
TERROR-Sänger und -Bandkopf Scott Vogel kommentiert: "We are super excited to start a new chapter of TERROR in Europe with NB. This is the label we wanted to work with for the future because of their strong presence and awesome roster. Can’t wait to put Out a new album in the middle of 2018 with the label and work together on this next project."
TERROR werden mit ihren Labelkollegen HATEBREED und MADBALL im Rahmen der renommierten EMP PERSISTENCE Tour, die nächste Woche in Berlin startet, durch Europa touren.
EMP Persistence Tour 2018
HATEBREED
MADBALL
TERROR
POWER TRIP
BORN FROM PAIN
BROKEN TEETH HC
INSANITY ALERT
18.01. D Berlin - Astra Kulturhaus
19.01. NL Utrecht - Tivoli Ronda
20.01. D Dresden - Eventwerk
21.01. D Munich - Backstage
22.01. CH Zurich - Komplex
23.01. D Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
24.01. CZ Brno - Sono
25.01. D Lichtenfels - Stadthalle
26.01. B Torhout - De Mast
27.01. D Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle
28.01. UK London - o2 Forum Kentish Town
TERROR sind:
Scott Vogel - vocals
Martin Stewart - guitar
Jordan Posner - guitar
Chris Linkovich - bass
Nick Jett - drums
