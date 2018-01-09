TERROR unterschreiben bei Nuclear Blast

Die Hardcore-Recken unterzeichneten mit dem Donzdorfer Label einen Deal für Europa (Pure Noise Records im Rest der Welt). Die Band arbeitet derzeit an ihrem achten Studioalbum, das noch im Sommer 2018 erscheinen soll.

TERROR-Sänger und -Bandkopf Scott Vogel kommentiert: "We are super excited to start a new chapter of TERROR in Europe with NB. This is the label we wanted to work with for the future because of their strong presence and awesome roster. Can’t wait to put Out a new album in the middle of 2018 with the label and work together on this next project."

TERROR werden mit ihren Labelkollegen HATEBREED und MADBALL im Rahmen der renommierten EMP PERSISTENCE Tour, die nächste Woche in Berlin startet, durch Europa touren.

EMP Persistence Tour 2018

HATEBREED

MADBALL

TERROR

POWER TRIP

BORN FROM PAIN

BROKEN TEETH HC

INSANITY ALERT

18.01. D Berlin - Astra Kulturhaus

19.01. NL Utrecht - Tivoli Ronda

20.01. D Dresden - Eventwerk

21.01. D Munich - Backstage

22.01. CH Zurich - Komplex

23.01. D Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

24.01. CZ Brno - Sono

25.01. D Lichtenfels - Stadthalle

26.01. B Torhout - De Mast

27.01. D Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle

28.01. UK London - o2 Forum Kentish Town

TERROR sind:

Scott Vogel - vocals

Martin Stewart - guitar

Jordan Posner - guitar

Chris Linkovich - bass

Nick Jett - drums