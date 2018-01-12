THE HAWKINS zusammen mit CORRODED auf Tour

Schwedenrock im Doppelpack: Die Hard Rock-Hoffnungsträger THE HAWKINS sind mit ihren Landsleuten von CORRODED auf der "Fall of Nations" Tour, die sie auch durch Deutschland führen wird.
THE HAWKINS Leadsänger Johannes Carlsson über das Team-Up: "Tours like these are what I live for, partially. Excited to show Europe (the continent, not the band) our new album by playing some fingerlicking tunes. I'm also really looking forward to play with Corroded and get to know those guys better."
Fall of Nations Tour
Corroded and The Hawkins
15.02.18 SWE – Gothenburg / Sticky Fingers
16.02.18 DNK – Copenhagen / Pumpehuset
18.02.18 GER – Hamburg / HeadCrash
19.02.18 GER – Münster / Sputnik Café
20.02.18 GER – Cologne / Blue Shell
22.02.18 GER – Frankfurt / 11er
23.02.18 GER – Bochum / Rockpalast
24.02.18 FRA – Paris / Backstage by the Mill
26.02.18 SUI–Zurich / Werk 21
27.02.18 GER –Munich / Backstage Club
28.02.18 AUT –Vienna / Chelsea
02.03.18 GER –Nuremberg / Z–Bau
03.03.18 GER –Leipzig / Hellraiser
04.03.18 GER – Berlin /Auster Club
