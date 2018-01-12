  • Home
  • News
  • THE HAWKINS zusammen mit CORRODED auf Tour

THE HAWKINS zusammen mit CORRODED auf Tour


Schwedenrock im Doppelpack: Die Hard Rock-Hoffnungsträger THE HAWKINS sind mit ihren Landsleuten von CORRODED auf der "Fall of Nations" Tour, die sie auch durch Deutschland führen wird.

THE HAWKINS Leadsänger Johannes Carlsson über das Team-Up: "Tours like these are what I live for, partially. Excited to show Europe (the continent, not the band) our new album by playing some fingerlicking tunes. I'm also really looking forward to play with Corroded and get to know those guys better."

 

Fall of Nations Tour

Corroded and The Hawkins

15.02.18 SWE – Gothenburg / Sticky Fingers

16.02.18 DNK – Copenhagen / Pumpehuset

18.02.18 GER – Hamburg / HeadCrash

19.02.18 GER – Münster / Sputnik Café

20.02.18 GER – Cologne / Blue Shell

22.02.18 GER – Frankfurt / 11er

23.02.18 GER – Bochum / Rockpalast

24.02.18 FRA – Paris / Backstage by the Mill

26.02.18 SUI–Zurich / Werk 21

27.02.18 GER –Munich / Backstage Club

28.02.18 AUT –Vienna / Chelsea

02.03.18 GER –Nuremberg / Z–Bau

03.03.18 GER –Leipzig / Hellraiser

04.03.18 GER – Berlin /Auster Club

Alle Artikel zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

Aktuelle Berichte dazu

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Eva kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Also ich finde ja Horrorfilme eh schon gruselig. Aber The Crucifixion spielt in Rumänien (man denke nur an Dracula... o...
Tanja Hammerschmidt kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Warum muss ich gewinnen? Als ich klein war, hab’ ich keinen Brief von Hogwarts erhalten. Ich habe so oft in meinen Sch...
Mathias kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
"The Crucifixion" ist ein toller Film für den kleinen Grusel zuhause auf dem Sofa! Perfekt für einen kalten Winteraben...
Christof kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
weil ich der größte Horror fan der Welt bin
Patrick kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Hallo, also ich hätte es verdient, da ich es nicht verdient hätte, dass mir genau dasselbe wie den Figuren im Film pa...