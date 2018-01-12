DEAD RIVER RUNS DRY geben Releasedetails fürs Debütalbum bekannt

Australien kann auch Black Metal. Lebender Beweis dafür ist die Band DEAD RIVER RUNS DRY, die am 26. Januar ihr erstes Full Length Album "Hierophants of the Storm" über das US Label Static Tension Recordings releasen werden.
Track list:
1. Initium - Immolating The Burden Of Hope 03:18
2. Only Skies Remain 04:21
3. Stormreaper 04:13
4. Medicio de la Peste Negre 02:29
5. Skull of the Wind 04:57
6. Bow Your Head, Scum 05:30
7. Revenge Upon Fate 05:09
8. Hyperic Vortex 03:45
9. By Hook or by Crook 03:15
10. For the Fallen 06:41
Line up:
Dan Nahum - Drums
Byron Struck - Guitars
Brad Gentle - Vocals
Krist Sadler - Bass
