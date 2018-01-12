  • Home
  • News
  • DEAD RIVER RUNS DRY geben Releasedetails fürs Debütalbum bekannt

DEAD RIVER RUNS DRY geben Releasedetails fürs Debütalbum bekannt


Australien kann auch Black Metal. Lebender Beweis dafür ist die Band DEAD RIVER RUNS DRY, die am 26. Januar ihr erstes Full Length Album "Hierophants of the Storm" über das US Label Static Tension Recordings releasen werden.

 

Track list: 
1. Initium - Immolating The Burden Of Hope 03:18    
2. Only Skies Remain 04:21    
3. Stormreaper 04:13    
4. Medicio de la Peste Negre 02:29    
5. Skull of the Wind 04:57    
6. Bow Your Head, Scum 05:30    
7. Revenge Upon Fate 05:09    
8. Hyperic Vortex 03:45    
9. By Hook or by Crook 03:15    
10. For the Fallen 06:41

Line up: 
Dan Nahum - Drums
Byron Struck - Guitars
Brad Gentle - Vocals
Krist Sadler - Bass

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Eva kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Also ich finde ja Horrorfilme eh schon gruselig. Aber The Crucifixion spielt in Rumänien (man denke nur an Dracula... o...
Tanja Hammerschmidt kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Warum muss ich gewinnen? Als ich klein war, hab’ ich keinen Brief von Hogwarts erhalten. Ich habe so oft in meinen Sch...
Mathias kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
"The Crucifixion" ist ein toller Film für den kleinen Grusel zuhause auf dem Sofa! Perfekt für einen kalten Winteraben...
Christof kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
weil ich der größte Horror fan der Welt bin
Patrick kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Hallo, also ich hätte es verdient, da ich es nicht verdient hätte, dass mir genau dasselbe wie den Figuren im Film pa...