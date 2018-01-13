KARKAOS enthüllen neues Musikvideo

Die kanadischen Melodic-Death-Metaller von KARKAOS eröffnen das Jahr 2018 mit der neuen Single "Tyrants".
Das Video zum Song, welcher aus dem aktuellen Album "Children Of The Void" ausgekoppelt wurde, wurde von JP Charlebois geschossen.
Die Band kommentierte: "We felt that "Tyrants" was the perfect song to give a second and different look to "Children Of The Void" one year after it’s release. Its powerful meaning can easily be applied to our world and the weird times we all seem to be going through. We need to remember that we will always be stronger united than divided and this song is a testament to people taking the lead when our leaders couldn’t."
Was wir vom zweiten Album der Kanadier halten, könnt ihr HIER nachlesen.
