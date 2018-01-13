  • Home
  • News
  • KARKAOS enthüllen neues Musikvideo

KARKAOS enthüllen neues Musikvideo


Die kanadischen Melodic-Death-Metaller von KARKAOS eröffnen das Jahr 2018 mit der neuen Single "Tyrants".

Das Video zum Song, welcher aus dem aktuellen Album "Children Of The Void" ausgekoppelt wurde, wurde von JP Charlebois geschossen. 

Die Band kommentierte: "We felt that "Tyrants" was the perfect song to give a second and different look to "Children Of The Void" one year after it’s release. Its powerful meaning can easily be applied to our world and the weird times we all seem to be going through. We need to remember that we will always be stronger united than divided and this song is a testament to people taking the lead when our leaders couldn’t."

Was wir vom zweiten Album der Kanadier halten, könnt ihr HIER nachlesen.

Alle Artikel zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

Artikel dazu

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Eva kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Also ich finde ja Horrorfilme eh schon gruselig. Aber The Crucifixion spielt in Rumänien (man denke nur an Dracula... o...
Tanja Hammerschmidt kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Warum muss ich gewinnen? Als ich klein war, hab’ ich keinen Brief von Hogwarts erhalten. Ich habe so oft in meinen Sch...
Mathias kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
"The Crucifixion" ist ein toller Film für den kleinen Grusel zuhause auf dem Sofa! Perfekt für einen kalten Winteraben...
Christof kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
weil ich der größte Horror fan der Welt bin
Patrick kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Hallo, also ich hätte es verdient, da ich es nicht verdient hätte, dass mir genau dasselbe wie den Figuren im Film pa...