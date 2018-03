A DAY TO REMEMBER - "We Got This"-Musikvideo

A DAY TO REMEMBER auf Facebook:

"Our new music video for ’We Got This’ is dedicated to the magic of live music. With footage from our time on the road dating back to 2009, the video celebrates all of the ADTR fans around the world who always come out to see us live and the traditions we’ve implemented into our live shows that help make them what they are. Maybe you’ll see yourself in the video and then hopefully we’ll see you again soon at another show.""We Got This" ist Teil ihres aktuellen Albums "Bad Vibrations".