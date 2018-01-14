  • Home
  • News
  • A DAY TO REMEMBER - "We Got This"-Musikvideo

A DAY TO REMEMBER - "We Got This"-Musikvideo


A Day To Remember auf dem Festival Vainstream im vergangenen Jahr in Münster. Manuela Lieflaender

Jahrelanges Touren und Konzertespielen hat A DAY TO REMEMBER nicht nur in der ganzen Welt herumgebracht, sondern der Band auch ganz besonders den Ruf einer höchstbeeindruckenden Live-Band eingehandelt.Umzähliges Bildmaterial ist dabei zusammengekommen, welches die Truppe nun in ihrem neuen Video zu "We Got This" veröffentlicht hat!

A DAY TO REMEMBER auf Facebook:
"Our new music video for ’We Got This’ is dedicated to the magic of live music. With footage from our time on the road dating back to 2009, the video celebrates all of the ADTR fans around the world who always come out to see us live and the traditions we’ve implemented into our live shows that help make them what they are. Maybe you’ll see yourself in the video and then hopefully we’ll see you again soon at another show.""We Got This" ist Teil ihres aktuellen Albums "Bad Vibrations".

Alle Artikel zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

News dazu

Artikel dazu

Aktuelle Berichte dazu

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Eva kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Also ich finde ja Horrorfilme eh schon gruselig. Aber The Crucifixion spielt in Rumänien (man denke nur an Dracula... o...
Tanja Hammerschmidt kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Warum muss ich gewinnen? Als ich klein war, hab’ ich keinen Brief von Hogwarts erhalten. Ich habe so oft in meinen Sch...
Mathias kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
"The Crucifixion" ist ein toller Film für den kleinen Grusel zuhause auf dem Sofa! Perfekt für einen kalten Winteraben...
Christof kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
weil ich der größte Horror fan der Welt bin
Patrick kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Hallo, also ich hätte es verdient, da ich es nicht verdient hätte, dass mir genau dasselbe wie den Figuren im Film pa...