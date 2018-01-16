  • Home
  • STEVE HACKETT veröffentlicht Live-Clip zu "El Niño"

STEVE HACKETT veröffentlicht Live-Clip zu "El Niño"

STEVE HACKETT hat einen neuen Vorgeschmack auf sein Live-Werk "Wuthering Nights: Live In Birmingham" veröffentlicht.

Hier könnt ihr euch den Livetrack des Hackett-Songs "El Niño" ansehen:

“In the run-up to the Wuthering Nights DVD release, I'm thrilled to put out El Niño, which takes off with fiery excitement from the word go... Enjoy!”, so der Gitarrist zur Auswahl des Songs.

"Wuthering Nights: Live In Birmingham" erscheint am 26.01.2018 als Special Edition 2CD + 2DVD Digipack, Blu-ray und digitales Album.

Alle Artikel zu:

