VISIGOTH launchen neue Single 'Steel And Silver'

Am 9. Februar veröffentlichen die Salt Lake City Metal Champions VISIGOTH ihr neues Album 'Conqueror's Oath' via Metal Blade Records. Die Band hat jetzt die dritte Single 'Steel and Silver' hochgeladen, könnt ihr euch hier anhören:
'Conqueror's Oath' track-listing
1. Steel and Silver
2. Warrior Queen
3. Outlive Them All
4. Hammerforged
5. Traitor's Gate
6. Salt City
7. Blades in the Night
8. The Conqueror's Oath
VISIGOTH Europatour:
Feb. 17 - Wurzburg, Germany - Metal Assault Festival
Feb. 18 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS Records Store
Feb. 19 - Berlin, Germany - Cortina
Feb. 20 - Leipzig, Germany - Four Rooms
Feb. 21 - Wien, Austria - Escape Metal Corner
Feb. 22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Livestage
Feb. 23 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlachthaus
Feb. 24 - Lunen, Germany - Swordbrothers Festival
Feb. 25 - Genk, Belgium - Flashback
Feb. 27 - Barcelona, Spain - Rocksound
Feb. 28 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Lopez
Mar. 1 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Live
Mar. 2 - Ljungby, Sweden - Turbofest
Mar. 3 - Niederjossa, Germany - Full Metal Fest
Mar. 6 - Goppingen, Germany - Zille
Mar. 7 - Leiden, Netherlands - De Noble
Mar. 8 - Marburg, Germany - Szenario
Mar. 9 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall
Mar. 10 - Hamburg, Germany - Hell Over Hammaburg Festival
