VISIGOTH launchen neue Single 'Steel And Silver'

Am 9. Februar veröffentlichen die Salt Lake City Metal Champions VISIGOTH ihr neues Album 'Conqueror's Oath' via Metal Blade Records. Die Band hat jetzt die dritte Single 'Steel and Silver' hochgeladen, könnt ihr euch hier anhören:

'Conqueror's Oath' track-listing

1. Steel and Silver

2. Warrior Queen

3. Outlive Them All

4. Hammerforged

5. Traitor's Gate

6. Salt City

7. Blades in the Night

8. The Conqueror's Oath

VISIGOTH Europatour:

Feb. 17 - Wurzburg, Germany - Metal Assault Festival

Feb. 18 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS Records Store

Feb. 19 - Berlin, Germany - Cortina

Feb. 20 - Leipzig, Germany - Four Rooms

Feb. 21 - Wien, Austria - Escape Metal Corner

Feb. 22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Livestage

Feb. 23 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlachthaus

Feb. 24 - Lunen, Germany - Swordbrothers Festival

Feb. 25 - Genk, Belgium - Flashback

Feb. 27 - Barcelona, Spain - Rocksound

Feb. 28 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Lopez

Mar. 1 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Live

Mar. 2 - Ljungby, Sweden - Turbofest

Mar. 3 - Niederjossa, Germany - Full Metal Fest

Mar. 6 - Goppingen, Germany - Zille

Mar. 7 - Leiden, Netherlands - De Noble

Mar. 8 - Marburg, Germany - Szenario

Mar. 9 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall

Mar. 10 - Hamburg, Germany - Hell Over Hammaburg Festival