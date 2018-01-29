DREAM STATE - Video zu "In This Hell"

Die UK-Formation DREAM STATE wurde jüngst vom Kerrang! als eine der 10 heißestens Bands 2018 gekürt – jetzt veröffentlichen die vier Jungs plus Frontfrau CJ Gilpin ihr neues Video zur Single "In This Hell". Wer auf Alternative-Metal-Bands wie FLYLEAF steht, sollte unbedingt mal reinhören ...
Sängerin CJ Gilpin: "'In This Hell' is the representation of the transitional period we experience when we want to make a change in ourselves, and change isn’t always easy. We wanted to write a song that conveyed the chaos of the mind, and the storm before the calm that follows on from 'White Lies'."
Die Band unterschrieb jüngst bei UNFD (Northlane, Ocean Grove, Hellions, Cursed Earth), mehr soll folgen ...
DREAM STATE sind:
CJ Gilpin - Vocals
Aled Evans - Guitar
Rhys Wilcox - Guitar
Danny Rayer - Bass
Jamie Lee - Drums
