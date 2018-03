DREAM STATE - Video zu "In This Hell"

Sängerin CJ Gilpin: "'In This Hell' is the representation of the transitional period we experience when we want to make a change in ourselves, and change isn’t always easy. We wanted to write a song that conveyed the chaos of the mind, and the storm before the calm that follows on from 'White Lies'."



Die Band unterschrieb jüngst bei UNFD (Northlane, Ocean Grove, Hellions, Cursed Earth), mehr soll folgen ...

DREAM STATE sind:

CJ Gilpin - Vocals

Aled Evans - Guitar

Rhys Wilcox - Guitar

Danny Rayer - Bass

Jamie Lee - Drums