  • Home
  • News
  • DREAM STATE - Video zu "In This Hell"

DREAM STATE - Video zu "In This Hell"


Die UK-Formation DREAM STATE wurde jüngst vom Kerrang! als eine der 10 heißestens Bands 2018 gekürt – jetzt veröffentlichen die vier Jungs plus Frontfrau CJ Gilpin ihr neues Video zur Single "In This Hell". Wer auf Alternative-Metal-Bands wie FLYLEAF steht, sollte unbedingt mal reinhören ...

Sängerin CJ Gilpin: "'In This Hell' is the representation of the transitional period we experience when we want to make a change in ourselves, and change isn’t always easy. We wanted to write a song that conveyed the chaos of the mind, and the storm before the calm that follows on from 'White Lies'."

Die Band unterschrieb jüngst bei UNFD (Northlane, Ocean Grove, Hellions, Cursed Earth), mehr soll folgen ...

DREAM STATE sind:
CJ Gilpin - Vocals
Aled Evans - Guitar
Rhys Wilcox - Guitar
Danny Rayer - Bass
Jamie Lee - Drums

Alle Artikel zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

Artikel dazu

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Eva kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Also ich finde ja Horrorfilme eh schon gruselig. Aber The Crucifixion spielt in Rumänien (man denke nur an Dracula... o...
Tanja Hammerschmidt kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Warum muss ich gewinnen? Als ich klein war, hab’ ich keinen Brief von Hogwarts erhalten. Ich habe so oft in meinen Sch...
Mathias kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
"The Crucifixion" ist ein toller Film für den kleinen Grusel zuhause auf dem Sofa! Perfekt für einen kalten Winteraben...
Christof kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
weil ich der größte Horror fan der Welt bin
Patrick kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Hallo, also ich hätte es verdient, da ich es nicht verdient hätte, dass mir genau dasselbe wie den Figuren im Film pa...