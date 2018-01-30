PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS posten Video zu "Dark Days" und komplette YouTube London Show

Ganz frisch ist das Musikvideo zum bluesigen 'Dark Days', das ihr euch hier ansehen könnt:

Phil Campbell kommentiert: "We are very proud of the release of our great debut album, »The Age Of Absurdity«, and very pleased to release the video for an amazing song called 'Dark Days'. Enjoy, folks!"

Sänger Neil Starr fügt hinzu: “'Dark days' is one of my favourite tracks on the album, it talks about the current state of the world we live in, the repeats in history and the current damage we are doing to the planet and ourselves. It‘s dark, bluesy and has a great groove.”

Des Weiteren ist das Konzert, das die Band am Veröffentlichungstag des Albums, dem 26. Januar, im YouTube Space London im Live Stream spielte, ab sofort dauerhaft online verfügbar: