  • Home
  • News
  • BLESSTHEFALL: Neues Album "Hard Feelings" & Video zu "Melodramatic"

BLESSTHEFALL: Neues Album "Hard Feelings" & Video zu "Melodramatic"

Am 23.03.2018 veröffentlichen BLESSTHEFALL ihr neues Album "Hard Feelings".

Es wird das erste sein, das die Truppe auf ihrem neuen Label Rise Records herausbringen wird. Produziert wurde die Scheibe von Tyler Smyth, Matt Good und Howard Benson.

Eine erste Single inklusive Video haben BLESSTHEFALL mit "Melodramatic" bereits parat:

Sänger Beau Bokan erklärt: "It's not often a band like ours, that's been together for nine years, that has five full-length albums, and that survives the ups and downs of the music scene, gets a chance at a fresh start. We're here to say that we feel brand new again. Signing to Rise has rejuvenated us as a band and we couldn't be more excited. They encouraged us to be ourselves and to continue to write the music that we wanted.

Our new album Hard Feelings is a culmination of everything we love. It has all the old Blessthefall feels, along with a fresh new sound that will knock you off your feet."

blessthefall hard feelings

"Hard Feelings"-Tracklist:
01. Wishful Sinking
02. Find Yourself
03. Melodramatic
04. Feeling Low
05. Cutthroat
06. I'm Over Being Under(rated)
07. Sleepless In Phoenix
08. Keep Me Close
09. Sakura Blues
10. Welcome Home

Alle Artikel zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

News dazu

Artikel dazu

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Eva kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Also ich finde ja Horrorfilme eh schon gruselig. Aber The Crucifixion spielt in Rumänien (man denke nur an Dracula... o...
Tanja Hammerschmidt kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Warum muss ich gewinnen? Als ich klein war, hab’ ich keinen Brief von Hogwarts erhalten. Ich habe so oft in meinen Sch...
Mathias kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
"The Crucifixion" ist ein toller Film für den kleinen Grusel zuhause auf dem Sofa! Perfekt für einen kalten Winteraben...
Christof kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
weil ich der größte Horror fan der Welt bin
Patrick kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Hallo, also ich hätte es verdient, da ich es nicht verdient hätte, dass mir genau dasselbe wie den Figuren im Film pa...