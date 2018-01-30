BLESSTHEFALL: Neues Album "Hard Feelings" & Video zu "Melodramatic"

Es wird das erste sein, das die Truppe auf ihrem neuen Label Rise Records herausbringen wird. Produziert wurde die Scheibe von Tyler Smyth, Matt Good und Howard Benson.

Eine erste Single inklusive Video haben BLESSTHEFALL mit "Melodramatic" bereits parat:

Sänger Beau Bokan erklärt: "It's not often a band like ours, that's been together for nine years, that has five full-length albums, and that survives the ups and downs of the music scene, gets a chance at a fresh start. We're here to say that we feel brand new again. Signing to Rise has rejuvenated us as a band and we couldn't be more excited. They encouraged us to be ourselves and to continue to write the music that we wanted.



Our new album Hard Feelings is a culmination of everything we love. It has all the old Blessthefall feels, along with a fresh new sound that will knock you off your feet."

"Hard Feelings"-Tracklist:

01. Wishful Sinking

02. Find Yourself

03. Melodramatic

04. Feeling Low

05. Cutthroat

06. I'm Over Being Under(rated)

07. Sleepless In Phoenix

08. Keep Me Close

09. Sakura Blues

10. Welcome Home